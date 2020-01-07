This focusing device could be the answer to doing more

Loading...

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Concentrate again with FOCI, a focus-enhancing wearable funded through Indiegogo.

Image: tinylogics

From StackCommerceMashable Shopping2020-01-07 19:39:33 UTC

TL; DR: Get your attention back on track with the FOCI Wearable for $ 69, saving 42% on this sale.

Do you scroll through Instagram every time you delete a task from your to-do list? You’re not alone. The attention span of people is decreasing and we are all scaly than ever.

Technology is undoubtedly one of the main reasons why we are like this, but pulling out the power plug is not exactly an option because it is an integral part of our daily lives. The next best thing is to find a way to become more focused, and the FOCA takes a scientifically sound approach to achieve this.

FOCI is a focus-enhancing wearable that attaches to your waist and keeps an eye on your cognitive status and notifies you when your focus wanes. The associated app shows you colored balls that show whether you are focused, distracted, stressed or tired. When the color changes, it helps you become self-aware and stay on the right track. If automatic clinking is not enough, you can prevent distractions by adjusting the pushers. Of course, another device that needs your attention could just be another distraction, so you have to try it yourself.

The FOCA was created after two decades of research with machine learning and cognitive biometrics. You even get feedback on your progress so you know whether you need to continue or focus more.

See for yourself:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmsilTRHQgA [/ embed]

The Indiegogo campaign for this device has already raised nearly a million dollars. Join thousands of people who are regaining their concentration by picking up the FOCI, which is now available for $ 69. That’s 42% off the usual $ 119.