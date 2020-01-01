This Ferrari is on the cover of the Idiot & # 39; s Guide to "Pimp My Ride & # 39; & # 39;

Loading...

If you asked us how we would describe a typical Ferrari owner, we could say that they have stylish, high-quality flavors and enjoy the finer things in life. This Ferrari F430 Spider, recently spotted in California, is anything but stylish.

These images, created and shared online by Drift Pie Clothing on Facebook (thanks to Drive), show an F430 Spider decorated with a host of weird chrome accents that you would expect a 16-year-old to apply to their used Toyota Camry to impress on their friends, not on a Ferrari.

The front of the Italian exotics in particular is shocking. There is a chrome rim around the headlights and the hood, as well as a few fake vents and a Prancing Horse logo. What makes it worse is the logo & # 39; F430 Limited Edition & # 39; on the hood and the extra chrome finish on the front quarter panels.

It is clear that the owner of this F430 Spider has affinity with chrome and has also hit a large number of extra chrome parts, badges and fake openings on the sides, including "Sport Edition" badges. There is even fake carbon fiber around the front and rear wheel arches. The disgusting design choices continue with chrome trim around the fuel cap and some added chrome over the tailgate.

Everyone is guessing what this Ferrari looked like this way. If the owner has intentionally applied all these chrome parts in an attempt to make it "special", we have lost all faith in humanity. If the owner has lost a bet or perhaps a child has run on the car to make his perfect Ferrari, the design choices are a little easier to forgive.

