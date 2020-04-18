This Ferrari F355 Screams With A British Accent

Screenshot: Monsters Hillclimb

The phrase “shout from the tops of the mountain” is meant to invoke the image of someone proclaiming some sentimental feeling to everyone, whether they know it or not. Usually used as a way to profess love for something or something. In the case of this Ferrari F355 powered by Zytek, it’s the thing that makes the grid I fell for. This Hillclimb car was built to compete in the Swiss Hillclimb championship, and I am happy to ride it on the top of a mountain and shout right at it.

This Ferrari has assembled in the mountains for over 15 years in Europe, and its own Ferrari-built engine has been replaced by a naturally-aspirated 4-liter Zytek (now called Gibson) V8 with 520 horsepower and 387 lb / ft of torque. torque. . While you can expect an engine built in Derbyshire, England to be as industrial and clattery as the old British engines, this rugged screen was built for endurance prototypes and sits back at a mega 9,000 rpm.

NyyyyyyyyyyyYYYYYYYYYYYyyyyyyyooooooooooooom. Crack crack crack pop pop crack crack snap snom boom. Nyyyyyyyy … Still going on.

Somehow the driver René Ruch was able to get this delicious Fanza up to 2150 pounds from his weight of 2975 pounds. Where in an exotic Italian mid-engined sports car do you even find 800 pounds for strips? Currently over 800 pounds, as well as some of the weight have been added to account for the security equipment account. Good me. I adore this car, and the stupid speed demons that have brought it together.

Everything is sucking right now, and taking care of everything you can find in the exhaust note of this tremendous Ferrari race. When things are out of your control and you feel spoiled, try shouting with this high-revving British V8 on an Italian chassis. I’m doing it now, and I have to say it works.

NyyyyyyyyyyyYYYYYYYYYAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGHGHGHGHGHGH.

Try it. Maybe it will help.

