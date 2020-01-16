This favorite digital mixer from Amazon is feature rich, looks great, and cleans itself

Chimichurri on the steak skirt (note the order of the two) is one of my special delights for me. And when I throw it away on a weekday night, I like to have a blender on hand for quick and easy chemichurization – and the latest digital mixer in the Dash Chef series didn’t just chemistry my churri, it went even further, too.

The 64-ounce stainless steel blender costs $ 170 ($ 10 less than the normal blender rate if you’re getting a good deal) and it’s worth every dollar. The effort devoted to the design of the Dash is undeniable. Its digital display and touch buttons will at least spark conversation, and the soft curves of its minimalist base will accentuate the aesthetics of your kitchen. Dash sent me the matte black edition and it is really, very pretty – you can also get it in aqua, black, champagne, red and white.

Six preset functions automate different heartbeat and rest and heartbeat settings again for quick mash, soups, smoothies, mash (ice cream, for example), frozen treats (ice cream, for example), and my favorite : self-cleaning. That’s right: a spoonful of soap and a cup of water followed by the press of a button sends the Dash on a 28-second cleanse that gives shiny, fresh blades. The soup present turns your blades so quickly that they will heat the food around them, giving you soups without a stove in about eight minutes. You can still lean on manual and manual pulse functions to control your own destiny.

But I’m getting ahead of myself. For the chimichurri, I just dropped the basics: a few cloves of garlic, handfuls of parsley, handfuls of cilantro – I’m not doing any measurements, really, except that I note that you want more parsley than cilantro – a shallot or two, one or two red peppers, olive oil, red wine vinegar and maybe a pinch of lime if you feel spicy (I did it). Then I jogged four out of five times. The beauty of the impulse lies in the choice of the amount of 1,400 watts of Dash to send to the blades. When you cut parsley and cilantro, you don’t want to overpower them and get the porridge. This ability to underuse the strength of the machine is a very powerful feature. Overall, I must have spent about two minutes preparing my chimichurri – the steak was great too, but that’s another story involving a cast iron grill.

For your morning smoothies or frozen drinks for dinner and everything else, get a high quality blender that will keep through thick and … through frozen.

Dash Chef Mixer, 64 oz

