This Fall Out Boy and Black Eyed Peas mashup works better than it should

If you ever wondered what it would sound like Fall Out Boy and Black Eyed Peas formed a bond, look no further.

After recently releasing a mashup of “Master Of Puppets” by Metallica and My chemical romance“S”Welcome to the Black Parade, ” YouTuber William Maranci is back with another mashup.

This week, Maranci recorded two iconic songs from Fall Out Boy and Black Eyed Peas for his latest creation. Featuring Black Eyed Peas’ instrumental “ Let’s Let’s It It – Spike Mix ” and Fall Out Boy’s vocals Patrick Stump about ‘Dance, dance’, ‘Dance, dance let’s get started’ is a mashup that we didn’t know we needed before. The mashup also features the iconic “Dance, Dance” bass line and opening guitar riffs.

Maranci went to the description section of the video to share in which band he thinks the mashup really sounds.

“I love Maroon 5,” he shares.

Listeners in the comment section of the video quickly agreed with the similar sound of the mashup and the Adam Levine-led band.

“Dance, Dance” is from Fall Out Boy’s 2015 album From Under The Cork Tree. “Let’s Get Started – Spike Mix” is from the 2003 Black Eyed Peas album, Elephunk.

Listen to the mashup and let us know what you think in the comments below!

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SNYwJiadtjA (/ embed)

For Fall Out Boy, 2020 will not be the year they expected. Fall Out Boy, Weezer and Green day were preparing for the European part of their Hella Mega tour in June. Because of the persistent COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced that the first five shows of the European leg have been postponed. This news follows the postponement of the Asian run of the tour last February.

Fall Out Boy’s interview Pete Wentz earlier this week he indicated that the bands are not sure about the remaining dates of the Hella Mega tour. The North American and Australian dates are still planned this summer and fall.

The list of deferred European data and remaining planned data is below.

Dates:

13/06 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena * POSTPONED *

14/06 – Groningen, NL @ Tadspark * POSTPONED *

17/06 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis * POSTPONED *

06 / 19-20 – Hradec Králové, CZ @ Rock For People 2020 * POSTPONED *

06/21 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium * POSTPONED *

06/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

06/26 – London, UK @ London Stadium

06/27 – Huddersfield, UK @ The John Smith’s Stadium

29/06 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

July 17 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

July 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

7/24 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

July 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

28/07 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park

July 31 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

1/8 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

5/8 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

June 8 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

08/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

08/16 – HERSHEY, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/19 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

August 21 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

Aug 24, Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center

08/27 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

11/08 – Perth, WA @ HBF Park

11/11 – Melbourne, VIC @ Marvel Stadium

14/11 – Sydney, NSW @ Bankwest Stadium

17/11 – Brisbane, QLD @ Suncorp Stadium

20/11 – Dunedin, OTA @ Forsyth Barr Stadium

22-11 – Auckland, Auckland @ MT Smart Stadium

