This Fall Out Boy and Black Eyed Peas mashup works better than it should

If you ever wondered what it would sound like Fall Out Boy and Black Eyed Peas formed a bond, look no further.
After recently releasing a mashup of “Master Of Puppets” by Metallica and My chemical romance“S”Welcome to the Black Parade, ” YouTuber William Maranci is back with another mashup.
This week, Maranci recorded two iconic songs from Fall Out Boy and Black Eyed Peas for his latest creation. Featuring Black Eyed Peas’ instrumental “ Let’s Let’s It It – Spike Mix ” and Fall Out Boy’s vocals Patrick Stump about ‘Dance, dance’, ‘Dance, dance let’s get started’ is a mashup that we didn’t know we needed before. The mashup also features the iconic “Dance, Dance” bass line and opening guitar riffs.
Maranci went to the description section of the video to share in which band he thinks the mashup really sounds.
“I love Maroon 5,” he shares.
Listeners in the comment section of the video quickly agreed with the similar sound of the mashup and the Adam Levine-led band.
“Dance, Dance” is from Fall Out Boy’s 2015 album From Under The Cork Tree. “Let’s Get Started – Spike Mix” is from the 2003 Black Eyed Peas album, Elephunk.
For Fall Out Boy, 2020 will not be the year they expected. Fall Out Boy, Weezer and Green day were preparing for the European part of their Hella Mega tour in June. Because of the persistent COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced that the first five shows of the European leg have been postponed. This news follows the postponement of the Asian run of the tour last February.
Fall Out Boy’s interview Pete Wentz earlier this week he indicated that the bands are not sure about the remaining dates of the Hella Mega tour. The North American and Australian dates are still planned this summer and fall.
The list of deferred European data and remaining planned data is below.
Dates:
13/06 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena * POSTPONED *
14/06 – Groningen, NL @ Tadspark * POSTPONED *
17/06 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis * POSTPONED *
06 / 19-20 – Hradec Králové, CZ @ Rock For People 2020 * POSTPONED *
06/21 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium * POSTPONED *
06/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park
06/26 – London, UK @ London Stadium
06/27 – Huddersfield, UK @ The John Smith’s Stadium
29/06 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
July 17 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
July 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
7/24 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
July 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
28/07 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park
July 31 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
1/8 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
5/8 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
June 8 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park
08/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Aug 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
08/16 – HERSHEY, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/19 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
August 21 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
08/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
Aug 24, Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center
08/27 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Aug 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
11/08 – Perth, WA @ HBF Park
11/11 – Melbourne, VIC @ Marvel Stadium
14/11 – Sydney, NSW @ Bankwest Stadium
17/11 – Brisbane, QLD @ Suncorp Stadium
20/11 – Dunedin, OTA @ Forsyth Barr Stadium
22-11 – Auckland, Auckland @ MT Smart Stadium
Alkaline Trio, 2000