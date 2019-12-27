This endurance run between a Tesla Model 3 performance and a Zero SR / F is electrifying

Loading...

Screenshot: InsideEVs Italia

Here we have two high-performance electric vehicles built by independent manufacturers based in California, the Tesla Model 3 Performance and the Zero Motorcycles SR / F. But that's roughly where the similarities end, because one is a traction performance sedan. total with 450 horsepower and tons of pairs, and the other has 110 hp / 140 lb-ft routed through a single wheel. Aerodynamically, the sedan has a much better shape than a streetfighter motorcycle without a fairing. So which one is faster in the quarter?

Let this incredibly Italian man tell you the answer to that question, full of intense music and dramatic voiceover.

As you can see in the video here, Zero is the winner by the smallest margin. I think I could run this test forty times and not come out with a clear winner between these two.

However, what is clear is that the Tesla has a great advantage from the starting line, going from zero to sixty approximately half a second faster than the bicycle (3.5 s vs. 9.94 s). This is clearly the four wheel drive traction advantage, as bicycle computers limit the sliding and action of the horses, keeping off-line speeds low.

What is also clear is that from the midpoint of the track, the Zero begins to regain ground in the Tesla in a hurry. The weight of the bike and the general frontal area certainly have a lot to do with this. Obviously, the coefficient of resistance of the bicycle is much worse than that of the car, but the Zero and its pilot are hitting less.

One thing is for sure, if Zero offered an aerodynamic fairing set for the SR / F, the bike would win 100 out of 100 times. And the bike would probably reach a much better range.

I honestly hoped that Tesla's great power would walk on this thing, and if I had been riding the motorcycle (especially after Christmas dinner last night) I would have done it easily.

