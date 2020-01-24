This electric kettle gives me total temperature control

While it would be anathema for a household in the UK to do without its electric kettle, our house had been without it for years, but we never felt that something was missing. If I wanted hot water, there was always the stove or microwave ready to serve, so why have yet another kitchen gadget?

Ah, but get one we did, and now I use it so often that I take it for granted that I can heat hot water quickly and precisely at the touch of a button.

Before we talk about the Brim Precision gooseneck kettle, let’s talk about hot water. I’m willing to bet that you – as I did before – think that all of the hot water was created equal. It never really occurred to me that different foods and drinks require different water temperatures, just as they need different oven temperatures. It turns out that the same boiling water I used for children’s instant oatmeal is actually not ideal for making coffee to pour, which can be made too acidic by too hot water, for brew different types of tea, some that require high heat and some not, or for, say, a noodle dish. (For the coffee to pour, choose 200 ° F, by the way. Green tea requires 160 °, while black tea deserves 212 °, AKA bubbling.)

Reading some of the good techniques for brewing drinks, I got interested in an electric kettle, and good reviews and beautiful design made me settle on Brim.

Elegant, sober and small enough not to take up a lot of space, the kettle quickly started spending as much time on the counter as it was hidden in the pantry. I can’t say this is true for our multipot, our air fryer or one of the many other kitchen gadgets that I like to use, but wouldn’t see it most of the time. At the touch of two buttons (OK three buttons if you count the power button), the Brim kettle can bring three cups of water to a boil in less than three minutes, which is much faster than the stove and less than one guessing game as the microwave. But as noted, you will not always want to boil your water. So instead, you can also use the plus or minus buttons to set the exact temperature you prefer, then lock it with the “Temp Set” button.

Once the kettle reaches the desired heat, it can maintain this temperature with an accuracy of three degrees for an hour. The efficient, reliable and precise heating of Brim is what makes it a good buy. Its beautiful appearance makes it excellent. The thin swan neck spout allows for safe and precise pouring, which is great when it comes to boiling water in a house with children. In front of the spout is a handle with a wooden handle that adds style and stays cool to the touch.

The kettle looks good resting on its pedestal on our kitchen counter and is also at home when placed on the dining room table for making coffee after a meal.

Brim gooseneck electric kettle

