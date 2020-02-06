This Deco Gear touchscreen monitor is for sale for $ 50 off

To let you know, if you buy something here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

A second screen will change your life.

Image: Deco Gear / mashable photo composite

By Dylan Haas 2020-02-02

TL; DR: Having a second display opens a world of possibilities – this portable does exactly that and is now $ 50 off in the PCMag Shop.

Some people like to stream video on their phone screen, which is great. But others can’t stand it – most of the phone screens are too small to enjoy whatever you’re watching, but it’s not like being able to carry a big old TV with you during your morning trip or when you are traveling. However, you can take a portable secondary monitor with you.

This one from Deco Gear has a great LCD touchscreen and is currently $ 50 off in the PCMag Shop. (Mashable and PCMag are both owned by Ziff Davis.)

This Deco Gear device is one of the few portable monitors that actually has a built-in battery, which means you don’t have to unplug more than one cable at a time – just choose which input you choose. The LCD touch screen is also a unique feature – most brands have none, especially for this price. This specific model accepts both HDMI and USB-C cables, so you can connect to a laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet. It also comes with a protective carrying case so that you can put it in your bag without worrying about scratches or dents.

Add a second display to your technical collection, because why not? Grab this at the PCMag Shop for $ 50 off its usual price.

