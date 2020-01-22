This cute emoji party takes over Twitter

The internet is generally a terrible place. However, every now and then it spits out an adorable new meme to remind us that it can sometimes be very nice to be online when the stars line up and the moonlight hits just right.

In the recent tendency to justify the existence of the Internet, Twitter users pair animal emojis with emojis for different objects, showing delightful scenes of harmony between species.

The meme apparently started when Twitter user @psthursm posted a five-part animal emoji band. Aside from the logistics of how a snail would play the violin, the adorable musicians struck a chord with thousands on the website.

Fuck it animal tape

🎤🐛 🎤🐛

🎺🦕

🎷🐢

🐌🎻

Soon tribute groups appeared everywhere and the animals went on to other activities, e.g.

You are in a group chat

📱🐛 📱🐛

📱🦕

📱🐢

🐌📱

You are in a book club

📕🐛 📕🐛

📙🦕

📗🐢

🐌📕

You have breakfast

🥞🐿 🥞🐿

🥞🦢

🥞🐄 🥞🐄

🥞🐆 🥞🐆

Of course, some group activities were less healthy than others.

You eat ass

🍑🐛 🍑🐛

🍑🦕

🍑🐢

🍑🐝

They steal in the target’s locker room

🐛 🐛

🎒👖 🎒👖 🦕

👚🎒

🐢

🩲🎒

🐌

👚🎒

You are planning a murder

🗡️🐛 🗡️🐛

⚰️🦕

💣🐢

🐌🔪

No matter how innocent something is, the Internet will find a way to twist it. Although I assume it’s a little cute, these uneven animals have all in common. Even if this commonality is petty crime and donkey eating.

You are in a circle

✨🐛 ✨🐛

📜🐝

🔮🦔

🗡🐀

🍷🐿

You are in a cult

🕯🐛 🕯🐛

🕯🦕

🕯🐢

🐌🕯

You are in group therapy 🙂

👩🏽‍💼 👩🏽‍💼

🦒🛋 🦒🛋

🐇🛋

🐕🛋 🐕🛋

K-Pop fans also had a lot of fun with this meme. Individual idols often have animals with which they are associated, which makes this format ripe for exploitation.

fuk it bts animal band

🎤🍯🐰 🎤🍯🐰

🎸🎤🦙

🐱 🐱 🎤🎹

🩰🎤🐤 🩰🎤🐤

Fuck it, seventeen

🎤🐈 🎤🐈

🎤🐇 🎤🐇

🎤🐕

🎤🐹 🎤🐹

🎤🐕 🎤🐕

🎤🐇 🎤🐇 🎤🐕

🎤🐻

fuck it, loona

🎤🐈 🎤🐈

🎤🐇 🎤🐇

🎤🐠

🎤🦌 🎤🦌

🎤🦇 🎤🦇

🎤🦋 🎤🦋

🎤🐺

Fuck it, stray kids

🎤🐻 🎤🐻 🎤🐺

🎤🍕 🎤🍕

🎤🐹 🎤🐹 🎤🐕

🎤🦊

No matter what kind of day you have, small emoji animals are a joy that everyone can appreciate.