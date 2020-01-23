This cult brand launches affordable wedding dresses

As you know, if you can’t afford a designer wedding dress (cost per wear and all that), there are so many high-end wedding dress options that, if anything, there there are too many choices.

This is why the new KITRI bridal line will make things much easier or much more difficult for you, depending on how you look at it. The cult London brand, known for its flattering dress, great couture and cool coats, has just launched a line of wedding dresses that you will want to wear, whether you are getting married or not.

The nine-piece capsule collection caters to the modern bride and puts a romantic touch to some of the styles we love. There is the jacquard wrap dress in a luxurious cream pattern, the lace fontana dress and two superb combinations. It essentially meets the needs of each bride; from the engagement party to the rehearsal dinner.

Founder Haeni Kim said to me, “We’ve had a lot of requests for fun, portable and affordable bridal wear from our customers since the brand was launched, so I’m very excited about our capsule bridal collection. We have designed a collection of dresses and combinations that will be perfect for many occasions surrounding a modern wedding. It is such an honor to be part of someone’s wedding and I can’t wait to see how our customers will wear them. “

The styles are all available online now, ranging from £ 195 to £ 245, a great excuse to buy more than one. I already have my eye on the daisy print dress “He loves me”.