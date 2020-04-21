This Cuisinart bread maker is for sale for $ 75

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

By Veronika KeroMashable Shopping2020-04-21 15:43:53 UTC

TL; DR: Enjoy some homemade work with Cuisinart’s compact and automatic manufacturer for just $ 109.95 at Williams Sonoma, a $ 75 collection until April 21.

Everyone and (literally) their mother does it. Baking their own bread, that is. You can’t scroll through Instagram without seeing someone sharing their bakery setup at home. While the result looks delicious, the process to get there is definitely not a piece of cake. Fortunately, there are gadgets and gizmos to make cooking easier for those of us who are aware that we do not have Jamie Oliver.

This Cuisinart bread maker is one of them and is currently selling it for $ 75 off at Williams Sonoma. $ 110 sounds like a small price to pay for all the fresh bread you could ever dream of.

From baking, to kneading, to baking, the machine does everything for you. All you need to do is put in the ingredients and take care of the rest. But, don’t worry, not everyone is left at random, of course. You can choose between a 1 lb., 1 1/2 lb. or 2 lb. bread, and light, medium, or dark crust. Regardless of the specifications you choose, you can be sure that it’s ready at the exact time you want including the 13-hour delay period.

