This could be Tesla's first car developed in China

Picture: Tesla

Since I still don’t know whether to take Tesla’s cyber truck unveiling seriously or not, Tesla has unveiled a new, refreshingly reserved design sketch to attract design talent for its plans in China.

Tesla has just opened its Shanghai Gigafactory, where the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are to be built for the local market. The company now wants to open a new design development studio in the country.

The image of the previously invisible Tesla design was published in a post on the company’s official WeChat account, according to abacusnews.com, announcing that the company would search for submissions for a model designed in China by February 1 ,

It appears to be a design study for some kind of Tesla hatchback or city car, probably smaller than anything we’ve seen from the company so far. It’s also possible that this is a version of a Tesla crossover coupe.

However, given the context, I’m not sure if this is a serious Tesla design, and I wouldn’t hope for a production version. Why should you present a new emerging car design when you ask people to come up with a new emerging car design? According to Google Translate, the post itself does not mention what the car actually is.

Regardless, it’s nice to see that for every cyber truck we have a good chance of getting something else that’s a little … more normal. Now all we have to worry about is that Tesla is not selling the model it designed in China that it resigned to in the United States.

You can view the full open call for designers by clicking here.

