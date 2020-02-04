This cloth destroys deadly nerve agents in a few minutes

The blurry white spot in the center of the image is carbon dioxide molecules captured in a metal-organic frame. Stanford researchers developed a new method for photographing action on a molecular scale. Photo: Yuzhang Li / Stanford University

The Farha team has tested the effectiveness of the substance in conditions that would be reasonably realistic for an active soldier, such as making dirt with diesel and artificial sweat. These contaminants have not significantly reduced performance. Sweaty dust even outperformed clean dust – probably because of the extra water.

MOF-808 belongs to a larger class of molecules known as metal-organic frameworks, which chemists have started to use to control chemical reactions more precisely. Broadly speaking, these frameworks consist of metal atoms linked to chains of organic molecules to form cage-like crystalline structures that can be powdered. Chemists can tune the properties of these structures to attract specific molecules such as water. You can consider these molecules as folded accordions: vast surfaces in compact spaces. Thanks to this extensive surface, MOF-808 can, for example, collect a lot of water in proportion to its size. Just a blob the size of a metal-organic structure covers about two football pitches in terms of surface area, says Stanford University chemist Yuzhang Li.

As soon as these molecules get stuck in the cage, chemists can then let them communicate in a desired way. Researchers have designed more than 50,000 types of metal-organic frameworks, each a potential phase for a certain series of chemical reactions. In particular, chemists want to use these tailor-made cages for storing gases – perhaps for capturing carbon dioxide produced in a coal-fired power station or storing hydrogen gas for fuel cells.

Farha’s fabric coating also uses a polymer called polyethylene imine, which glues the metal-organic framework evenly on the fabric. But achieving this uniform layer was a bit of a fluke. Chemists do not have a detailed picture of how a metal-organic framework attaches itself to a surface, so they are still unclear about the best way to make the molecules stick.

Li has developed a technique for photographing metal-organic frames that can help answer this question. In the Li method, he activates the metal-organic framework to undergo a chemical reaction and then immerses it in liquid nitrogen. He then photographs the frame under a microscope. The method, known as cryogenic electron microscopy, has been adapted from a similar technique in biology. It freezes the chemical reaction over time, allowing a chemist to study the reaction frame by frame. The Li team used the technique to depict a carbon dioxide molecule trapped in a metal-organic framework. These more detailed images can lead researchers to design frameworks that perform specific chemical reactions better, Li says.

