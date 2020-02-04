This Chinese doctor tried to save lives, but was silenced. Now he has the corona virus

CHINA – On December 30, Li Wenliang dropped a bomb in his medical school alumni group on the popular Chinese message app WeChat: seven patients from a local fish market were diagnosed with a SARS-like illness and quarantined in his hospital.

Li explained that, according to a test he had seen, the disease was a coronavirus – a large family of viruses with severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

Memories of SARS are deep in China, where a pandemic killed hundreds of people in 2003 after a government cover. “I just wanted to remind my classmates to be careful,” he said.

Li, a 34-year-old doctor who works in Wuhan, the central Chinese city at the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, told his friends to privately warn their loved ones. But within a few hours, screenshots of his messages had gone viral – without his name blurry. “When I saw them circulating online, I realized that I had no control over it and that I would probably be punished,” Li said.

He was right.

Shortly after he posted the message, Li was accused of rumors by Wuhan police. He was one of the doctors who were targeted by the police because he tried to whistle about the deadly virus in the first weeks of the outbreak. The virus has since claimed at least 425 lives and made more than 20,000 people sick worldwide, including Li.

Li told CNN from an intensive care bed at the hospital that he had confirmed Saturday that he had contracted the virus.

His diagnosis led to outrage throughout China, where there is a backlash against state censorship around the disease and a first delay in alerting the public to the deadly virus.

Called by the police

On the same day in December that Li sent a message to his friends, an emergency message was issued by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission, informing the city’s medical institutions that a series of patients from the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market had an “unknown pneumonia.”

The notification came with a warning: “Organizations or individuals are not permitted to release treatment information to the public without permission.”

In the early hours of December 31, the Wuhan health authorities held an emergency meeting to discuss the outbreak. Afterwards, Li was summoned by officials at his hospital to explain how he was aware of the cases, according to the Beijing Youth Daily state newspaper.

Later that day, the Wuhan authorities announced the outbreak and warned the World Health Organization. But Li’s problems didn’t stop there.

On January 3, Li was called to a local police station and rebuked for “spreading online rumors” and “seriously disrupting social order” about the message he had sent in the chat group.

In that message, Li said SARS had been diagnosed in patients, referring to the test result that showed that the pathogen was tested positive for SARS virus with a high “reliability coefficient” – a measure that indicates the accuracy of the test. He clarified in a subsequent message that the virus was actually a different type of corona virus, but the screenshot of his first message was already distributed online.

Li had to sign a statement – of which CNN saw a photo – in which he acknowledged his “crime” and promised not to commit any further “unlawful acts.”

He feared he would be detained. “My family would worry about me if I lost my freedom for a few days,” he told CNN via a text message on WeChat – he coughed too much and breathed too badly to speak by phone.

Fortunately Li was allowed to leave the police station after an hour.

Wuhan police have not responded to CNN’s request for comment at the time of publication. The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission declined to comment.

The eye doctor returned to work at the Wuhan Central Hospital and felt helpless. He said: “I could do nothing. (Everything) must adhere to the official line. “

On January 10, after accidentally treating a patient with the Wuhan corona virus, Li started coughing and got a fever the next day. He was admitted to the hospital on January 12. In the following days, Li’s condition deteriorated so much that he was admitted to intensive care and received oxygen support.

On 1 February he tested positive for coronavirus.

The outbreak of the outbreak

From the outset, the Chinese authorities wanted to control information about the outbreak and silence all voices that differed from their story – whether or not they told the truth.

On January 1, Wuhan police announced that it had taken “legal action” against eight people who had recently “published and shared rumors” about the pneumonia-like illness and “had a negative impact on society”.

“The internet is not a country outside the law … Any illegal act of inventing, spreading rumors and disrupting social order will be punished by the police according to the law, with zero tolerance,” said a police statement on Weibo, Twitter -like in China platform.

The police announcement was broadcast throughout the country on CCTV, the Chinese state broadcaster, in which it was made clear how the Chinese government would treat such “rumor mongers”.

In the two weeks that followed, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission remained the only source for updates on the outbreak developments. Chinese scientists identified the pathogen as a new corona virus on January 7. No new confirmed cases were announced for about a week. Health authorities claimed that there was “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission”, no infection from health workers and that the outbreak was “preventable and controllable”.

On January 31, Li wrote in a post about Weibo how he felt during that period: “I wondered why (official) communications from the government still said there was no human-to-human transmission and that no health workers were infected . “

Then there was a sudden leap in infections. Until January 17, the Wuhan authorities had reported only 41 cases of the virus. By January 20, that number had risen to 198.

The central government took over and on January 20, President Xi Jinping ordered “determined efforts to curb the spread of the corona virus and stressed the need for timely release of information – it was the first time Xi had publicly addressed the outbreak.

Later that evening, Zhong Nanshan, a government-appointed respiratory expert, known for fighting SARS 17 years ago, told the CCTV of the state broadcaster that the new corona virus could be transmitted from person to person.

Three days later, the authorities placed an unprecedented lockdown on Wuhan, the economic engine and transportation hub of central China – but five million people had already left the city for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Now the virus has spread to every region in the country, including the extreme western border of Xinjiang and the remote region of Tibet.

In an interview with CCTV on January 27, the mayor of Wuhan Zhou Xianwang admitted that his government did not disclose the information about the corona virus “in time.”

He explained that under Chinese infectious diseases law, the local government must first report the outbreak to national health authorities and then get approval from the Council of State before making an announcement.

“For late disclosure, I hope everyone can understand that this is a contagious disease, and relevant information has special channels to be disclosed in accordance with the law,” he said.

Public commotion

At the end of January, the misuse of the Wuhan government in China was well understood. Many online thought of the group of eight “rumor mongers,” who said their early warnings could have saved hundreds of lives.

Calls to justify the eight grew – even in the state media. Xi Call for the timely release of information was seen as a green light to report on the corona virus and Chinese journalists began to produce in-depth reporting and tough research reports. The state-run Beijing Youth Daily newspaper interviewed Li and the article went viral. The play was censored within a few hours, but the turmoil remained.

As public anger increased, the Chinese Supreme Court criticized Wuhan police on January 28 for punishing “rumor mongers.”

“Perhaps it was lucky to have the new corona virus if the public had listened to this ‘rumor’ at the time and had taken measures such as wearing masks, strict disinfection and avoiding going to the natural market,” the Supreme Court commented said.

Bowing to pressure, the Wuhan police issued a statement the following day saying that the eight people had committed only “particularly small” crimes for the dissemination of “unverified information.” It said that they were only called for an interview and were not detained or fined.

On Saturday another “rumor monger” came forward with her story in the Chinese press.

Xie Linka, an oncologist at Wuhan Union Hospital, told the Chinese media that she received a warning from the police following a warning to her colleagues in a WeChat group on the evening of December 30.

In the report, Xie gave a warning from fellow doctors about a contagious disease: “Do not go to Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in the near future. Several people there had an unknown pneumonia similar to SARS. Today our hospital has several patients received from the market. Everyone does not forget to wear masks and to ventilate well. “

Now recovering in a quarantine department, Li said he wasn’t sure if he was one of the eight “rumor mongers.” But he felt relieved after reading the Supreme Court’s comment, and considered it a sign that the central government against a harsh approach is punishment.

On Li’s Weibo, tens of thousands of comments have left him thanking him for speaking out and wish him a quick discovery.

“Dr. Li, you are a good conscience doctor. I hope you stay safe and sound,” read one of the top rated responses.

Others have wondered what could have happened if Li’s warning was followed.

“If Wuhan had paid attention to (his warning) at the time and had taken active preventive measures,” another Weibo user wrote, “where we are now a month later may be a completely different picture.”

. (TagsToTranslate) news