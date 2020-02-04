This cheetah has an unlikely companion: a dog named Bowie

At Turtle Back Zoo in New Jersey, a cheetah named Nandi has an unusual playmate. Nandi has a companion dog – a Labrador Retriever named Bowie – helps relieve her anxiety. Trainers at the zoo told WCBS that Bowie and Nandi met when they were both a few weeks old and more than a year inseparable. “Bowie has a very important task here, which must be a kind of (Nandi’s) confidence-building builder,” said Charlotte Trapman-O’Brien, an animal ambassador and trainer at Turtle Back Zoo. “So cheetahs are skittish by nature, so one of the things that we can use to bring her out and give educational presentations is to have Bowie by her side.” Cheetas are known as shy animals and they give zoos throughout the country their own emotional assistance dogs. According to Samantha Wegman, Bowie’s trainer, Bowie has received training comparable to that of human therapy animals. “He must be calm, so he is exposed to many different environments. Part of the reason he comes home with us at night is to get him exposed to all the different scenarios – car journeys, honking cars.” Part of the program at Turtle Back Zoo is educating people and inspiring them to protect cheetahs, a species that is slowly disappearing from the wild in Africa. Watch Nandi and Bowie in the video above.







