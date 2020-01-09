This cat PSA from the United States Department of Transportation makes me think we're all going to be fine

Loading...

I recently started writing a new musical, Cars, in which a clan of annoyingly cool limousines and wagons has to sing and dance to be taken to Junkyardside by an electromagnetic crane, but this morning our fearless leader has Mike Ballaban has already written about it, but about cats. It seems strange to me, but even stranger is that the world of cars had previously collided with this musical via a public announcement by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

And all of you. You. It is a pleasure to see.

The 1984 cats are less worried about this 30-second public announcement that they are likely only causing the car accident with all of their costumed antics on the roadside and more concerned that there was a child in the car. The ad ends with Papa Old Deuteronomy telling people at home: “Cats have nine lives. Children, only one. Help them live this life. Strap them into a car seat. Nobody wants a child to be a memory. ”

Remember Jalopniks: Always use a car seat for children under 4 feet 9 inches tall, avoid driving at night in areas where spandex suits are available, and always spay or neutralize your pets.

I wish you would think about it before you hear the jazz near the traffic, Ol ’Deuty, but okay. I think a cats tie-in was the best way to get the attention of 80s parents.

I’ll say the sight of big actors in cat costumes rubbing their intricately painted faces together is adorably silly, and I’m going to have a wrong-sized, digitally refined Sir Ian McKellen milk licked out of a bowl every week of the week. Maybe there is something in this live theater stuff. For example, the modern equivalent would be the cast of Hamilton warning of distracted driving, which would be just as confusing and funny.