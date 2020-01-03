Loading...

This canine mom turned her spare closet into a room for her dog

The last spoiled dog

Updated: 2:46 PM EST January 3, 2020

When Richland's pet mother Betsy Redfern, Mississippi, moved to college, all she could not stand was her sweet puppy, Cupid. When he was finally able to bring him to school in his second year, the dog's mother decided it was time to invite him to something very special: his own room in his new home. Redfern transformed the free closet of her apartment into the perfect oasis for her pooch and the adorable space is enough to make the heart of any animal lover swell. Your 12-year-old Chihuahua now has a cozy place to sleep and a safe and closed place to hang out while Redfern attends class. The puppy's room has a small four-poster bed with cozy blankets, a clothes rack, a toy bucket, a comfortable carpet and an identification plate. "The bed was designed by my mother and she sewed everything herself," Redfern, 20, told The Dodo in 2017. The color palette and patterns were chosen to complement Redfern's room. Cupid's new room is not only super sweet, it is a comfortable place for him to rest that also gives his mother peace of mind. "Cupid's room has been great because I am able to put a baby door and keep it there when I go to class, so I know it is safe and cozy," Betsy told Pop Sugar. Related video: Sleeping with your pet could be the key to a good night's rest And during the holiday season, Redfern added a small Christmas tree to give the space a festive touch. "I was decorating my apartment for Christmas, so I thought a tree would be a good addition," he said. "I like spoiling it." Cue the awws! (H / t The Dodo)

Courtesy of Betsy Redfern.

(h / t The Dodo)

