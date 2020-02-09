This British racing support bus designed by Pininfarina can be yours

In the 60s the British Motor Corporation (which eventually became British Leyland) started racing. To design a flashy mobile garage to support the MGs, Minis and other cars on the circuit, they called Pininfarina. And now one is for sale.

Based on a Leyland bus chassis, the Pininfarina lines were written in aluminum by coachbuilder Marshall’s from Cambridge. A 5.1 or 6.1-liter Perkins diesel engine kept things moving. The larger engine is mounted on this bus, which lowers its power via an Eaton five-speed gearbox.

After these buses were built, they were used for a short time as support vehicles for BMC’s racing efforts. Originally dyed red, about twenty of the machines were built and some of them even left the UK to support racing efforts abroad in the US and Australia. One bus was even expanded to fit two Mini racing cars in the back and used them to drive from race to race throughout Europe.

After their use in the races, the buses would find a new life, as mobile classrooms taught BMC dealers how to maintain the company’s new Minis. It is then that this particular bus lost its red paint and got the blue that you see today.

It may sound unusual to you that a BMC vehicle gets lines written by Pininfarina, but this wasn’t actually the only collaboration between the two companies. The other example of a BMC vehicle designed by Pininfarina is the 1967 BMC 1800 Berlina, a few years after these buses were built. Although based on the rather pedestrian BMC ADO17 platform, better known as the Landcrab, the 1800 Berlina had an aerodynamic body that evokes the Citroën CX and Rover SD1 that would follow more than seven and nine years later respectively.

The BMC 1800 Berlina, Pininfarina’s other effort for the British conglomerate. Photo: BMC

Bus or Berlina, the Pininfarina lines fit really well with the BMC designs. I wonder if more cooperation between the two might have helped both companies to avoid the challenges they faced further down the line.

This specific bus was built in 1963. The seller says that he has covered approximately 33,000 km and that he is mechanically complete and especially needs cosmetic work. It’s here on eBay. If you are interested in what a restored one looks like, view this description of one that was sold at an auction in 2016.

I think this would work great as an RV. The blue is beautiful, but even if the moss and the lichen add character, they should probably come loose. A simple interior with only the basic necessities and you have a decent camper. But that’s just me.

. (TagsToTranslate) Pininfarina