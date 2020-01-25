This Bluetooth-capable SNES controller is very nostalgic

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

It is compatible with Windows, Android, Mac and more.

Image: 8BitDo

Nostalgia is these days (for better or worse) and everyone is trying to use the commercial potential of the millennial need to wallow in the past. A good example: This 8BitDo® SN30 Bluetooth gamepad.

It’s no secret that console controllers have been getting crazier over the years and more frills at the expense of functionality. Sometimes you just wanted to go back to the good old days when controlling Mario was as easy as pressing two buttons and a directional pad.

8BitDo® focuses specifically on building retro game controllers, and the SN30 Bluetooth gamepad looks and feels like the classic SNES controller. It is compatible with Windows, Android, Mac, Steam and Raspberry Pi systems and – wait – with Nintendo Switch. Yes, you can play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on an SNES controller. Oh, and it’s Bluetooth compatible, so you can play games on your mobile device too. The controller is powered by a rechargeable 480 mAh Li-ion battery that offers 18 hours of gaming fun with a single charge and starts up again in just one to two hours.

Start playing your old school style games. The 8BitDo® SN30 Bluetooth Gamepad is available at a price of 20% for only $ 23.99. It is available in red, yellow and green.