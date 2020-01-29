This Bentley Continental GT was built to tow a skier in a sport called skijoring

Skijoring is a strange sport. It’s kind of a cross between water skiing and downhill skiing, as you’ll be pulled through a slalom course on a pair of snow skis. Traditionally, this sport has been run by a horse or a group of dogs, but since at least the 1950s, some more intrepid ski enthusiasts have been dragging themselves behind cars. Porsche in particular has a history with skijoring, but Bentley will deliver the Skijor car at this year’s second Revival Ice Race GP in Austria.

Starting with a brand new Bentley Continental GT from 2020, it didn’t cost much to prepare the car for the skier. The Conti was raised slightly and equipped with a set of fender flares for a set of Pirelli Scorpion Ice Zero2 spikes. It sounds a little louder thanks to a Akrapovic custom exhaust. Inside, the driver enjoys the full safety of a track-oriented vehicle, including a set of racing seats and belts, a half-cage, and fire fighting on board. To make it look more robust, the Bentley has a set of Lazer outdoor lights and a unique roof rack for a set of bomber skis.

To give you an idea, see here what Skijoring looks like. Now replace the Porsche 550 Spyder with a Bentley and you know exactly what you want.

The Ice Race GP has a long tradition of putting cars on ice in Zell am See, Austria. The race was abandoned for many years before its revival in 2019. Manufacturers from all over the world bring cars to the exhibition and race at the event.

The Bentley will not only pull wild souls on skis, but also take part in the ice race and try to set a fast time for itself. The Bentley is driven by Junior World Rally Champion Catie Munnings. She will be the first female works driver in Bentley’s modern history.

Personally, I think all Continental GTs should be equipped this way. With fender flares, it looks much more appropriate, and the wheels are so fantastic in color-coordinated splendor. The paint job is said to mimic that of Pikes Peak winner Continental GT last summer. It’s pretty cool.