This beautifully shot BMW E30 M3 short film is worth your 10 minutes

Screenshot: Driven Movement (YouTube)

Since you are on this website reading these words, we assume that you also know that cars are more than cold and lifeless lumps of metal. Among other things, they connect us and bring joy through touch, sound and vision.

I’m sorry I made you so ready this morning, but I just saw this short film from Driven Motion. It is called “The Interview” and shows a beautiful red BMW E30 M3 in all its boxing quality. The camera work is also very beautiful and the composition alone is worth a watch.

I’m not going to spoil the movie for you, but the premise is that this guy has to nail the interview for a job or he’ll have to sell his M3. It is not a happy place. I’m sure we can all relate to the agony of possibly having to give up our cars because sometimes life just has to come first.

The film is a 10-minute affair, so engagement is pretty low. And it is Friday. Treat yourself.

You can then watch the first short film from Driven Motion entitled “Everyday Racer” with a Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R.