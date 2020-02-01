This “baby” Land Rover Defender SUV looks absolutely perfect

At the end of last year, a report surfaced that Land Rover was planning a Defender-inspired baby off-roader, and although we have no confirmation that such a model is actually in the works, designer Dejan Hristov has decided to imagine what a Baby Defender could look like this.

When developing the small off-roader, Hristov chose a box-shaped design dominated by straight lines and flat surfaces to mimic some of the best Land Rover models that have been made over the decades.

In the front view, the off-road vehicle is immediately recognizable as a Land Rover thanks to the front grill and, of course, the large Defender emblem. The lights are particularly interesting because they are simply thin LED strips that are neatly incorporated into the front panel. Certain Baby Defender models have additional LED driving lights on both sides of the grille.

Elsewhere, the off-road vehicle contains a flat roof and square exterior mirrors and was designed in both two and four-door versions. We especially love the two-door car because its tiny Suzuki Jimny-like wheelbase would support its off-road capability.

Other important design features of the Land Rover are LED taillights, a large spare wheel cover on the tailgate, side steps made of steel and a large sunroof.

It is claimed that the young Land Rover Defender could use a new platform called Tata’s Omega-Arc (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture), based on the original Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport’s D8 steel platform ,

It is rumored that the Land Rover in question should start in 2021 (which has yet to be confirmed by official sources). If the reports turn out to be accurate, we could see him before the end of this year.

