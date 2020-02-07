This Audi RS7 is almost as fast as the Lamborghini Huracan

We live in a world in which some cars can be as fast or even faster than super sports cars, and without playing around with the oily parts.

A prime example is the new generation Audi RS7 Sportback, which reaches 100 km / h in 3.6 seconds without outside intervention. Do you want something faster? How about 3.3 seconds thanks to ABT and the latest engine control unit that increases the power of the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 to 700 hp (690 hp / 515 kW) and a maximum torque of 880 Nm (649 lb -ft) increased.

That is 100 hp (99 hp / 74 kW) and 80 Nm (59 lb-ft) more than the production model. To put the performance in the right light, the 610 HP (601 HP / 449 kW) Lamborghini Huracan Coupé manages the speed from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of over 325 km / h. , ABT claims that its internal tests, both on the road and in the laboratory, show that the engine can withstand the additional pressure associated with TÜV certification in Germany.

With the new RS7, you first have to be satisfied with the power boost, because other components, such as the range of light alloy wheels, which are available in different sizes, patterns and designs, are still manufactured on the tuner. The same applies to the RS6 Avant and RS Q8, which have the same engine as the top executive model and are equipped with the ABT software to achieve an identical boost and mix it with bluish cars (and SUVs) ,

