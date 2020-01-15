This artist's installation relieves stress with clay balls

OK, raise your hand when you feel stressed. Well, the renowned South Korean artist Kimsooja has come up with a new, meditative exercise in the Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) in Salem that has been spreading with the help of the public for months.

The recorded sounds of a rolling ball on a smooth surface greet visitors when they enter a redesigned gallery next to the recently opened new wing of the PEM. Since June the room has been occupied by a huge oval table that is about 2 meters long and 2 meters wide. The dramatically illuminated surface is covered with earth-colored balls the size of a clementine.

Clarissa Pungowiyi, 40, traveled to the museum from Bristol, Rhode Island. She knew nothing about the installation before her arrival, but made a pit stop after hearing what relief the relentless pace of modern life has to offer. “Our thoughts are small racetracks and everything sounds good,” she said, “everything is short, short, short and fast, fast, fast.”

Not in here. Gallery owners invite visitors to pull a small lump of clay from one of the three differently colored hills. Then they sit around the large table and roll the smooth, slightly damp material between their palms.

“Kimsooja: Archive of Mind” at the Peabody Essex Museum. (Robin Lubbock / WBUR)

“I encouraged the audience to create a perfect sphere,” artist Kimsooja told me in June when the installation debuted. At that point the table was like a blank canvas. Since then, it has grown into a huge hill with an estimated 100,000 balls.

Kimsooja explained that perfect balls are not the goal. Concentrating on this small, repetitive, physical task provides a moment of concentration and calm in an over-excited, device-controlled world.

“This piece is an opportunity to strip off all of this for five or 10 minutes,” said Trevor Smith, curator of the present, as he made his own ball at the elliptical table. “Put your hand back into the earth,” he urged, “from which we all emerged.”

“Kimsooja: Archive of Mind” at the Peabody Essex Museum. (Robin Lubbock / WBUR)

“Archive of Mind” is Kimsooja’s first clay ball installation in the United States. The concept was born after Yoko Ono asked her to join a group exhibition of works related to water. Kimsooja chose clay. When she asked her studio assistants to roll dozens of balls, she said they were happily committed because the act helped them relax and be alert. Kimsooja wanted to share the feelings they had with more people.

Smith explained how she is an artist who thinks deeply about paying attention, about silence and movement and how we treat ourselves as human beings. “How do you express that with seemingly very simple gestures?” He asked. “You know, like the idea of ​​rolling a clay ball – it couldn’t be easier – and yet there is a real explosion of associations and ideas. ‘

Kimsooja likes it when people’s faces soften when they use the clay, and says that this can take participants back in time. “Some people will remember their childhood because a lot of people don’t really touch the earth these days,” she said, “even children have (not) had that kind of experience anymore.”

When they’re done, people add their little clay balls to the crowd that has been growing since June.

Contemporary PEM curator Trevor Smith and artist Kimsooja. (Courtesy of Peabody Essex Museum)

“I like the way it conveys a picture of collective impact or striving,” said Smith.

“It was meditative, as announced,” said Pungowiyi after her time in the chair. She makes ceramics and thinks that such inclusive art concepts are a great way to lure the audience into a creative process. “From the museum’s point of view, I like everything that’s interactive and that touches people,” she said. Museum experiences usually involve looking and reading, “and touching and interacting with some kind of access to another part of us.”

After Monday, all of the clay balls – along with the memories they contain – will be collected, recombined, and donated to the Montserrat College of Art and high school art programs in Haverill and Lawrence. Until then, Kimsooja’s large oval table will serve as a portrait – in tone – of people in Salem for the past seven months.