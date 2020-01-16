It seems that mobile technology, recently adopted by the Belleville police, has helped the police deal with people who are mentally ill.

It has also led the police to explore the idea of ​​getting a mobile health unit for the service.

During a media information session at the Belleville police headquarters on Thursday, officials explained how the Health IM app provided information to officers dealing with mentally ill people, and reduced the amount of time that officers should spend on the hospital’s first aid. when bringing in a person for medical care.

The police started using the Health IM app last October and have since helped them handle 14 cases.

With the app on the officers’ telephones, they can inform the hospital in advance of the problems in the case of the person being brought in. Constable Ryan Laycoe tells Quinte News that if the person already has a history, the app has that information as well.

Inspector Sheri Meeks says the app has helped reduce hospital waiting times from two hours and 30 minutes a few years ago to an hour and 20 minutes.

The technology is funded by the provincial government, through addictions and Mental Health Hastings and Prince Edward.

Meeks says a 2018 agreement with Quinte Health Care “has helped the officers get back on track.”

She pointed out that there had been no referrals before and there have been fourteen since October.

Patient Care Lead at Quinte Heath Care Chris Wilson tells Quinte News that the notification from the officer is received on three computers in need and on his cell phone.

McGeachy says the agency has conducted a central intake for more than a year.

