This alternative Adobe Illustrator software is available at a price of 86%

The Clip Studio DEBUT software is included.

TL; DR: Unleash the artist within you with The Creativity Bundle Ft. Clip Studio DEBUT for $ 25, a savings of 86%.

Whether you are an exceptional graphic designer or an artist trying to go digital, we know one thing: you need design software. That is what defines “graphics” in graphic design these days.

However, you won’t be taught the following at school: You don’t need to use Adobe Creative Suite. Yes, that’s the gold standard. Yes, it’s great. But there are other fish in the sea, and these are often much cheaper. Take Clip Studio Paint DEBUT. It is similar to using a brush on canvas or stencils on paper on a computer. You can also get the software, bundle of design assets, and training for just $ 25 – from $ 179.95.

The following is included.

Clip Studio Paint DEBUT

The main part of this bundle is the Clip Studio DEBUT software, which summarizes all the tools you need to create stunning illustrations, comics or mangas in one user-friendly interface. Regardless of whether you are not yet familiar with digital production or are looking for an alternative to Adobe Suite, DEBUT offers a high-quality feeling with simple, natural and practical functions. With a variety of brush options, precise character stabilization, over 50 types of decoration tools, over 10 pre-registered color sets, a pipette, 3D character import and much more, DEBUT offers endless possibilities.

Clip Studio Paint Speech Bubble Pack

To create special comics in Clip Studio DEBUT, you need some special tools, e.g. B. this Speech Bubble Pack. It contains over 200 professionally designed speech bubbles for every art style – from polygonal bubbles to spiky bubbles.

Clip Studio Paint 3D float pack

Help get your character designs going and use over 100 3D-designed character poses as reference material to quickly and easily drag your heroes or bad guys into all sorts of positions. There are combat poses, gesture poses, seated poses, running poses and more.

Assets pack for Clip Studio Paint Storyboard

The Storyboard Assets Pack for Clip Studio Paint contains over 400 storyboard and object assets that can be integrated directly into your own graphics. The package contains elements such as portraits of people, hand gestures, video game assets, electronics, symbols, stationery, signs, food, animals and other useful elements for your storyboard. Delivered as flat, transparent PSD files, they deliver impressive and professional results.

2-hour exclusive webinar on Clip Studio Paint with the renowned artist Sarajean Chung

If you’re overwhelmed by everything Clip Studio has to offer, this two-hour exclusive webinar is designed to help you feel good. Under the direction of the renowned artist Sarajean Chung, this exclusive webinar and the question and answer session offers a complete overview of the app as well as all tips and tricks with which she creates beautiful pictures.

Originally $ 179.95, this complete bundle – yes, everything listed above – is currently 86% cheaper – that’s only $ 25 in the Mashable Shop.

