This Air Fryer is also a fan oven and has changed how I cook

It doesn’t matter if you live in a 400 square meter room in New York City or in a vast mountain house with a chef’s kitchen – the workspace is always a commodity. That is why, when I consider a new device, I think long and hard about whether the functionality outweighs the mess on the counter. I need to know that I will use it again every day.

Admittedly, it has been a while since all devices needed a permanent place in my studio apartment. The waffle iron landed in my cupboard. The rice cooker never even took it out of the box. I really wanted one of those upright air fryers – but friends who already had them told me; due to limited capacity, they had to prepare meals (even meals for two people) in multiple shifts, so they completely stopped using theirs.

Then I came across the Dash Chef series air fryer oven, and in the beginning it seemed too good to be true. A microwave-sized device that can bake (convection and conventional), roast, roast, cook a rotisserie chicken and bake in the air? I immediately entered research mode.

I was familiar with Dash’s other cult-favorite devices (such as their automatic egg cooker, which has nearly 20,000 reviews on Amazon), but Dash had just launched it by the end of 2019. As a result, assessments were limited and feedback was lacking. Yet this company is known for their unique, well-made devices at amazingly low prices, so I chose to try it anyway.

The first thing I cooked was pre-packaged, gluten-free chicken tenders straight from the freezer. I thought they would be pretty hard to screw up, but I didn’t expect them to rock my world; if i’m honest, i couldn’t find an expiration date and they had some frost burn. And yet they came from the air fryer (12 minutes later) crispy on the outside and warm and juicy on the inside.

The next day I made roasted rosemary potatoes. Then, the day after, I made honey barbecue wings. Then I made my own chicken offers from scratch. At one point I rolled a gluten-free Twinkie into butter and threw it in. I could not be stopped.

Of course I am most enthusiastic about the function of the air fryer and I assume that this is also for most other people. In short, it mimics the results of a fryer – think of a crispy exterior with a floury, sticky or moist inside – but it does this without the excess fat or fat. Instead of cooking the food in oil, an air fryer uses hot air, swirling around the ingredients in a circular pattern to speed up the preparation time.

That said, this device has earned its due due to its versatility. It has completely replaced my toaster oven, and because of its capacity of 23 liters, it will ensure that I only have to turn on my traditional oven for holidays. Last but not least, it measures 16.8 inches wide and 13.3 inches high – so although it fits a 12-inch pizza or multiple wings at the same time, it doesn’t take up all my preparation space.

I have had it for more than a month now and I cook a lot more about it. (Although I work at home and live in a supermarket for five minutes, I have to fight myself not to always have to order.) In addition, ratings have been rising in recent weeks, and it seems that other buyers are just as happy as I am :

“I can’t express how much I love this device. Great versatility with the different cooking options, “wrote one. Another reviewer was enthusiastic: “It’s easy to use and comes with all the pans you need.” So far it has a rating of 4.4 stars, although it is considerably cheaper than competing brands.

Although I don’t have to find a single device that does it all, this is without a doubt the closest thing to my neighborhood – so if you’re looking for something compact to encourage culinary genius, I will recommend the Dash air fryer to everyone he will listen.

DASH Chef Series Air Fry Oven

