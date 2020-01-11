Loading...

This advanced tattoo ink may disappear if you change your mind

Updated: 7:42 PM EST Jan 10, 2020

Lowell-based Bambu Global created a tattoo ink, called Inque, made up of microscopic beads that can be turned off by a low-power laser. “It’s no longer that indelible mark that you have forever. You have the opportunity to improve and change it as your journey, your life and your story evolves,” said Saleem Miyan. The incredible technology is actually linked to the Boston Polaroid. The photography giant has done a tremendous amount of research into color and chemical changes, some of which have informed Inque’s development. Because their ink is so unique, the company does not want tattoo artists to mix it with conventional inks and the company plans to open its own high-end salons. The first salons would be based in Boston, followed by Philadelphia and New York.

Bambu Global, based in Lowell, created a tattoo ink, called Inque, composed of microscopic beads that can be deactivated by a low-power laser.

“It’s no longer that indelible mark that you have forever. You have the opportunity to improve and modify it as your journey, your life and your story evolve,” said Saleem Miyan.

The incredible technology actually goes back to the Boston Polaroid. The photography giant has done a tremendous amount of research into color and chemical changes, some of which have informed Inque’s development.

Because their ink is so unique, the company does not want tattoo artists to mix it with conventional inks and the company plans to open its own high-end salons. The first salons would be based in Boston, followed by Philadelphia and New York.

