This Adobe InDesign app toolbox is best kept by the designer

The bundle includes four game-changing apps.

TL; DR: Design beautiful graphics while saving space and cutting costs with the Zevrix Workflow App Bundle For Adobe InDesign for $ 49, a 92% savings through April 21st.

For graphic designers, Adobe InDesign is the tool for making flyers, brochures, magazines, newspapers, books, or almost any multi-page document that requires multiple copies. It’s like a digital design playground with a full offering, but like everything else in life, it’s not perfect.

If you are a professional designer who works by creating, converting, preparing, printing, and / or packaging stages, InDesign can be a great stop for you. That is not to say that the app is not powerful on its own; it just requires a little push. That’s where the Zevrix Workflow App Bundle enters. This InDesign app toolbox is like the best kept secret for the graphic design industry. Not only will it help to automate your design flow, but it can also streamline document output, save you disk space, and cut production costs.

The bundle features four game-changing apps: LinkOptimizer, Output Factory, Package Central, and InPreflight Pro. Each is made to improve an important part of the creative process for professionals, from preparation to print.

With LinkOptimizer, you can reduce the size of InDesign’s work by removing excess image data, and converting image formats, colors, and more. This will help you cut back on processing time and reduce production costs, which is probably why it got an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars on MacUpdate. Factory Output helps you automate output tasks, whether you need to output hundreds of documents or one created. You can enable batch printing, automatic preflighting, and more.

Another automation solution, Package Central InDesign files process from viewed hot folders and offloads file collection to a central system. And finally, InPreflight Pro is a powerful all-in-one solution for document preparation and delivery. This will help you cut back on production time, save disk space, and eliminate errors. According to CNET, the InPreflight Pro app is “what Adobe should do in the first place.”

This toolbox of essential workflow apps from Zevrix costs $ 680, but you can save over 90% and get it for $ 49 while it’s on sale.

