This $ 9 snow cover keeps your windshield scratch-free

BruRkim car window cover | $ 9.18 | Amazon | Promotion code AMX238F9

For your typical driver, waking up in the aftermath of a snowstorm means scraping your windshield and possibly being late for work. Not only does a cover guarantee protection against notches and wear, it also saves you the trouble of removing ice and snow.

The BruRkim windshield is exactly that. The company is made of 210D denier polyester and says it is practically snow resistant. It is also almost one-size-fits-all. With a size of 75 x 60 x 37 inches, the cover fits 99% of the vehicles currently on the market, including sedans, minivans and SUVs.

Regarding the installation process, you may be happy to hear that it is so low-tech that it is almost primitive. All you have to do is slide two small wings into the door and voila! Your car is safe from the horror of cold winter nights. In the summer, the cover can be reversed, with the silver back facing the sun, to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays.

Although it is normally sold for $ 23, it is the discount code AMX238F9 you get an 88% discount on the BruRkim windshield cap, so you only have to pay $ 9.

<noscript><iframe src="https://kinjadeals.theinventory.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=twitter-997177489985277952&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="twitter-997177489985277952" data-recommended="false" width="500" height="159" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

.