This 7,000 year old well is the oldest wooden structure ever discovered, archaeologists say

Archaeologists have discovered a 7,000-year-old neolithic well in Eastern Europe, which they believe is the oldest wooden structure in the world.

The square well is around 5256 BC. Built by farmers with oak, according to researchers who determined its origin after analyzing the tree rings in the forest, the scientific method known as dendrochronology. The age of the well makes it the oldest dendrochronologically dated archaeological wooden structure in the world, according to the researchers in the Czech Republic.

“The well was only preserved because it had been under water for centuries. Now we cannot let it dry up, otherwise the well would be destroyed, “Karol Bayer of the Restoration Department of the University of Pardubice said in a press release.

Researchers are developing a process to dry and preserve the wood without deformation using sugar to strengthen the cellular structure of the wood.

“It is interesting that the corner posts were made from previously felled trunks, namely from the trunk that fell 5259 BC in the fall or winter. Wash cut. or the winter of early 5258 BC. “Said Michal Rybníček from the Department of Wood Science at Mendel University.

With a height of 140 cm (56 inch) and with a square base of 80 by 80 cm (32 by 32 inch), the well was found last year during the construction of the D35 motorway near Ostrov, Czech Republic. Researchers published their findings in the Journal of Archaeological Science.

The design shines a light on technical skills that researchers did not think Neolithic people possessed.

“The design consists of grooved corner posts with inserted boards. This type of construction reveals advanced technical know-how and is so far the only known type from this region and period, “wrote the authors.

According to experts, the well indicates that the person who built it could process the surface of felled logs with extreme precision, given that they had only made tools from stone, bone, horn or wood.

“The shape of the individual structural elements and tool marks stored on their surfaces confirm advanced carpentry skills,” the authors wrote.

It is the third well from the early Neolithic period found in the Czech Republic in the last four years.

