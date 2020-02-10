This 65-inch Samsung 4K TV is only $ 480 before Valentine’s Day

Would you like to spread a high-resolution cheer on Valentine’s Day by surprising your partner with a shiny new 4K TV? Walmart will be happy to help you. The retailer has reduced the 65-inch Samsung NU6900 by $ 320, making it available for just $ 480 or just $ 45 a month through its flexible 12-month installment plan.

The Samsung NU6900 is one of the roundest 4K TVs on the shelves and offers access to an infinite range of content via streaming services such as Netflix. There’s also a UHD engine that can convert non-4K Ultra HD content to higher 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR10 to extract more detail from the current scene.

However, not only the 65-inch model is sold. Walmart’s fantastic Valentine’s Day offer for the Samsung NU6900 also covers the rest of the variants in the series. This means that from the smallest 43-inch version to the 75-inch giant, everything is currently available at a fraction of the price that they normally cost. The price starts at $ 250 instead of $ 500.

There is absolutely no difference between the models other than the screen size, so you no longer have to spend to get access to a particular feature. Simply choose the size that best fits your (or your partner’s) home. However, you need to act quickly: you only have 48 hours to order when the order arrives on Friday, February 14th, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

43-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV – $ 250 ($ 250 discount)

($ 250 discount) 50-inch TV Samsung NU6900 4K – $ 295 ($ 100 discount)

($ 100 discount) 55-inch TV Samsung NU6900 4K – $ 350 ($ 250 discount)

($ 250 discount) 65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV – $ 480 ($ 320 discount)

($ 320 discount) 75-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV – $ 900 ($ 600 discount)

On the fence? Here is what a customer has to say:

Excellent image quality and size. Very happy with this purchase … I can’t complain at all. I’m still trying to find something that I don’t like.

If you’re looking for something different, there are several other awesome 4K TV offerings right now, including a 43-inch TCL-4 series for $ 220, a 55-inch TCL-4 series for $ 270, and one 49-inch Samsung Q60R for $ 600, a 55-inch Sony X800G for $ 690, a 75-inch LG UM7970PUB for $ 650, a 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED for $ 1,000 Dollars and a 75-inch Sony X800G for $ 1,110.

