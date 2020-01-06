This $ 600 Dodge Ramcharger, decorated with 14 bald eagles, is probably the Murica truck of all time

Loading...

All pictures: Charles DaugharthyTruck

After reading about my recently released $ 700 Holy Grail jeep, a Virginia accountant named Charles emailed me “My One-In-A-Million Purchase”. Attached were photos of one of the most soulful cars I’ve ever seen: a 1991 Dodge Ramcharger with a spectacular Rocky Mountain-style art scheme with 14 (!!!) bald eagles. It’s one of the “Murica” ​​machines I’ve ever seen, and it only costs Charles $ 600.

A normal Dodge Ramcharger is interesting in itself. The SUV ram is not loved enough, in part because the Chevy Blazer and especially the Ford Bronco draw attention. Add the graphics to the body parts, glass, and interior of this special Ramcharger, and the intrigue reaches a whole new level.

This automobile art canvas is a model from 1991 that is equipped with the same engine that many Ramchargers built from 1974 to 1993: the Chrysler small block “LA” 318 V8. In contrast to all previous models, the Charles truck does not have a carburetor, but a throttle valve injection system on the intake manifold, as was common with V8 pickups in the early 1990s.

Charles discovered this art truck on the Facebook marketplace when he was looking for a cheap vehicle next November to do a cannonball run-style cross-country road trip. The 27-year-old has always wanted to go on this type of trip, so he and two friends decided that this would be the year for it. North Carolina to Santa Monica (invitation only) cruise regulations require the vehicle to be less than $ 2,000, and this Ramcharger is for sale in Roanoke Rapids, NC – just a few hours from Charles’ hometown of Richmond, Virginia removed the bill at just $ 600.

“For $ 600, I’ll find out what’s wrong with that,” thought Charles. So he drove south with his friend’s sturdy Cummins Ram, exchanged $ 600 for a title, and dragged the Ramcharger home.

“The reason it was $ 600 was because someone tried to steal it (with a hammer and a flat-head screwdriver),” Charles told me. This meant that the previous owner had to start the engine by jumping the lower deck starter relay. This apparently became annoying over time, so the vehicle ended up sitting for only seven or eight Years. (It was last registered in 2012.)

By the time Charles was holding onto it, the truck had some rust on the floor, problems with clear coat, and about 217,000 miles on the clock. But otherwise it seemed to be in decent shape.

While it might sound like a bad idea to buy a vehicle with a 350,000-kilometer engine that hasn’t been running for a while, the Chrysler 318s are robust, and Charles has some experience with them. He is the owner of a first generation Ram with the same power plant.

He replaced the broken ignition switch in the parts warehouse for about $ 23 and ripped the old switch off the steering column in less than an hour’s work. Then he replaced the fuel filter, pulled the fuel supply to the throttle body, and ran the pump until clean fuel flowed out of the hose. From there he put the hose back on, turned the key and Eureka! “It really shot like it was going … I was just amazed,” Charles called out on the phone.

The avid car fan has not really put the Ramcharger to the test, so we don’t really know the condition of the Chrysler A500 four-speed automatic, but Charles drove the two-wheel drive machine around his garden a bit. At least it is moving.

As for the paint job, Charles says the Rocky Mountain-themed art is an impressive thing to look at personally. He is surprised that the truck outside the ram circles in which Charles says “it is the golden egg that everyone is trying to buy” has not attracted much attention online.

“Someone invested a lot of time and effort back then,” said Richmond-born third owner of the tasty “Murica” ​​Ramcharger. He looks around the brick machine and sees the art from “1992” and the names of three different artists: one who made the body, one who etched the windows and one who painted the interior upholstery. Charles described the work in his first email, in writing:

Someone put a lot of effort into customizing this truck. The color must have lasted forever. The two rear windows are etched and can be seen wonderfully personally. The opening windows are etched with a ram’s head. The back seat is painted with another mural that was signed by another artist. So far I have found 3 different artist signatures on the truck.

Charles told me that the previous owner said she heard about the truck on the radio and bought it. She learned that the vehicle had been painted by local artists in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.

It’s a paint job that Charles wants to keep. He plans to work with YouTuber and auto retailer AMMO NYC to tidy up the paint and possibly protect it with clear coat. I hope he does, because this truck – especially this section where a bald eagle carries a fish over a snowy mountain with a huge RAM CHARGER badge – may be the Murica thing I’ve ever seen.

And that’s just the outside. The inside is incredible too; look at the artwork in the back seat!:

And look, the winter motif on the floor mats!:

And look, a ram on the headrest:

I asked Charles how many bald eagles were on the truck. His answer convinced me that this V8, gas-guzzling SUV, covered by huge mountains, angry rams, and tough-looking wolves, could be the holy grail of American cars:

10 bald eagles on the body, 2 bald eagles on the rear windows and 2 bald eagles on the wind deflectors for the front windows. 14 bald eagles together.

