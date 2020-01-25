This $ 39 software is a simple and easy alternative to Adobe

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Access over 1.2 million curated images and 120 free fonts with Design Wizard Pro.

They say Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator are the gold standard graphic design programs. But what if you don’t have an additional $ 250 available for a one-year license for a single program? And what if you don’t have the extra time or patience for the extensive training? Nice that you asked.

With Design Wizard Pro, you can take care of all your graphic design needs for less than $ 40. And you can use it for a lifetime without annual payments. This design platform is particularly beneficial for small businesses and entrepreneurs, but frankly, anyone who needs to create graphics will find it useful. Whether you’re looking for a way to spice up your marketing or a little cheer up your social media accounts, it’s a very practical way to do it.

It is so simple that even graphic designers can use it. Listen:

You can easily upload your own fonts, photos, and logos, and create custom palettes to personalize your workspace and match your branding. In addition, the Design Wizard Pro-Plan gives you access to over a million highly curated images, over 100 free fonts and 30,000 design templates, so you can always find what you need. Oh, and you never have to worry about copyright issues as they are commercial use licenses.

Originally $ 599.40, a lifetime subscription to Design Wizard Pro is now available for just $ 39.

