This $ 30 backpack is so good that all other backpacks look like boring sacks

I always had a backpack.

They differ in their quality, but never in their purpose. The backpack in its eternal form is an easy way to lug things around. And in a perfect world, you won’t look like a child if you wear one.

This backpack could be the best.

$ 30

From Amazon

133 bought from readersG / O Media may receive a commission

For this reason, I am proud to recommend the MateIn travel backpack for purchase: It is an extremely affordable backpack, a quality product that looks hellishly smooth and is ideal for the way to work or for a weekend trip.

It also looks pretty cool: I have mine in gray that is structured satisfactorily. And compared to the apparently hip (and more expensive) canvas backpacks, the MateIn laptop backpack cuts an enchantingly angular product that is reminiscent of a sleek cyber truck. In gray, it looks like a statement piece that goes with any outfit.

Is that too much? For sure. But I had three colleagues who complimented my backpack. That’s an impressive feat for less than $ 30. I spent a lot more money to look worse.

But okay: let’s talk about practicability. The backpack not only has a compatible USB charging port (and a compatible cable!), It is also more waterproof than you might think. Rainy days are less dangerous for your valuable cargo, but liquid-based stains also don’t matter.

Graphics: Ana Luisa Suarez

Another important feature of this backpack is its ease of use when traveling. The light compartments really make it a defined piece of luggage. In comparison, every other backpack feels more like a trendy backpack.

Likewise, this backpack segmentation makes your bag both robust and surprisingly spacious. Thanks to the ergonomic weight distribution with multiple pockets, carrying bags of any size is less cumbersome – something that I appreciate most on my crowded morning commute.

A peculiarity that they mention frequently and which I ignore here is that this backpack is apparently safer against pickpockets. To which I say: Uh, whatever type. For sure. Although I cannot vouch for the accuracy of these claims, I still have to steal this bag. We will therefore partially credit them.

Your mis-marketing is your advantage: This is simply a great backpack at a great price. So get a comfortable, ergonomic and sleek new backpack for less than $ 30. It is durable, stylish, ergonomic and surprisingly spacious.

And if you are not robbed, so much the better.