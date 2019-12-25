This 2,200 horsepower Quad-Turbo 14.0L V16 boat engine is ready for the mother of all swaps

Loading...

A company named Sixteen Power presented a crazy LS-based V16 engine for boats at the 2019 SEMA Show last month and after receiving interest from hot-rodders who wanted the powertrain for road use, the V16 turned into something that could quickly make for the most epic of swaps.

To make the V16 suitable for a car, the company has removed the water-cooled headers and heat exchangers while the front accessory drive has been converted for use in the car. For the most part, however, the engine remains unchanged and continues to move 14 liters and will be available in a number of guises, reports from Muscle Cars and Trucks.

V16 Power: It's not dead yet; Devel Sixteen Engine delivers 5,000 HP on Dyno

At the base of the range will be a naturally extracted version that pumps 900 hp, but 1200 hp and 1,400 naturally extracted versions will also be offered. Those looking for more power, have the option to buy a 14-liter V16 with a double supercharger of 1,600 hp or a quad-turbo with a huge 2,200 hp.

Although a large boat has more than enough room to house such a monstrous engine, fitting a car can be a much bigger challenge. It's even hard to imagine cars on the front that would have room for a 14-liter V16 without any serious adjustments. As Autoblog points out, a possible solution would be for hot roders who are interested in this engine to mount it centrally in a car.

It is expected that the prices for the ship version of the engine will bring buyers back $ 100,000, and it remains to be seen how expensive the car versions will be.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R0YgIVqpkeI [/ embed]

PHOTO GALLERY

more photo & # 39; s …