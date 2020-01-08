This 2020 Toyota Supra Roadster One-Off is actually a Lexus SC with a 2JZ-GTE

Loading...

We just received a new set of photos from the 2020 Toyota Open Roof Toyota Supra A90 Spider from NATS, which we have included in our original gallery below. (Updated 1/8/2020)

The Toyota Supra returned to the United States after an absence of 21 years, but some fans wanting the wind in their hair were disappointed because the model is available exclusively in coupe.

It wasn’t really surprising, but it’s a bit strange considering that the Supra’s twin is the BMW Z4 Roadster. While previous reports have suggested the company is open to a targa variant, students from Japan’s Nihon Automobile College (NATS) have decided to build their own Supra Spider. But as is always the case with NATS versions, the appearance can be misleading because this unique piece is built around a Lexus SC430 convertible.

Scheduled to debut at Tokyo Auto Salon next month, the A90 Supra Roadster is inspired by the Supra presented in the Fast and Furious franchise. Little is known about the car at this point, but construction images show that, apart from the look of the fifth generation A90 Supra, it has been enhanced with an aggressive body kit that includes wideners. extended fenders and a large front divider.

Driven: 2020 Toyota GR Supra is a track gun and an everyday sports car

Beyond the classic Supra style panels, there is also a custom deck cover that flows into the fenders and has an integrated rear spoiler. The team installed scissor doors and additional vents.

While the Lexus SC430 had a 4.3-liter V8, the students decided to choose a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder more suitable for Supra, rated at maximum power of 280 hp (276 hp), with maximum torque of 432 Nm (318.6 lb-ft), which was offered in the fourth-generation A80 Supra.

In contrast, the 2020 Supra coupe today is available with three engines in Japan, all from BMW. The entry-level unit is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 194 hp (145 kW / 197 hp) and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm) of torque. Customers can also upgrade to a more powerful four-cylinder engine developing 255 hp (190 kW / 258 hp) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. Of course, the real star of the show is a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder with 335 hp (250 kW / 340 hp) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque.

Correction: The original version of this story incorrectly stated that the NATS Supra Spider was based on the A90 Supra coupe. The unique model is built on the Lexus SC430 convertible which ceased production in 2010.

