This 2013 limited edition Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca is only 3.7 km away

Get to know Chassis No. 638 of 747 in Ford’s limited stall with track-oriented Boss 302 Mustangs. This Laguna Seca Edition model has only 5,954 km (3,700 miles) on its 5.0-liter V8, which is paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

According to the seller, the car had already been sold via Bring a Trailer in December 2019, but the winner was unable to complete the purchase. At that time the highest bid was $ 33,750. The highest bid was recently at $ 26,500.

Well, if you’re wondering why you want to spend that kind of money on a 7-year-old Mustang, a quick look at the specs should prove revealing.

Also read: 2020 Roush Stage 2 Mustang brings new styling and performance packages

The exterior is black and has contrasting silver accents on the bonnet, rear wing, mirrors and side walls. Then we have the Laguna Seca parts, such as the Boss 302R-borrowed, stiffer, manually adjustable shock absorbers and larger stabilizers, but also the 19-inch wheels, Brembo brake calipers at the front, Recaro sports seats inside (covered in Alcantara) Torsen limited slip differential rear and delete the rear seat.

Other functions include SYNC with Bluetooth, a CD stereo system, air conditioning and cruise control.

The car’s 5.0-liter V8 engine was factory-fitted with 444 hp and 515 Nm (380 lb-ft) of torque, making it stronger than the standard Mustang GT. The combination of rear-wheel drive and manual transmission may not make this car the fastest acceleration car you can drive in this price range, but it should prove comfortable on the track.

When new, the 2013 Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca had a sticker price of $ 50,465.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TY6pPB5CM2o (/ embed)

PHOTO GALLERY

more pictures…