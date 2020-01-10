This 2 camera kit is 27% off

Loading...

These wireless cameras are easy to set up anywhere.

PICTURED: ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC

TL; DR: Protect your home with an Arlo Pro 2 wireless 2-camera security system for $ 288.85 and a 27% discount.

You don’t have to be a clairvoyant to know exactly what’s going on in and around your house when you’re not there. Instead, you only need an Arlo Pro 2.

This security camera system gives you the control you could want and more.

1080p HD resolution captures every movement and can record 24/7 wherever you place it. Whether indoors or outdoors, the intelligent siren sounds whenever there is movement or noise in the areas you want to highlight. Plus, you don’t have to worry about damage if you place it outdoors as it is weatherproof. Hot, cold, rain or shine, it will always be there for you. * Cue the Friends theme song *

The Arlo Pro 2 wireless home camera system is for sale on Amazon for $ 288.85.

Amazon lists the original price at $ 479.99, while Arlo’s website states $ 399.99. In either case, you can still save over $ 100 with a reliable 2-camera kit.

