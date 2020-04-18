This 1966 Ford Mustang took eight years and is now my Major Car Project

Today is the 56th anniversary of the 1964 Ford Mustang Debut at the Word Fair, an occasion that reminded me that I have a beautiful Ford Mustang from 1966. It’s a car that I left in the garage over the last eight years, but this is changing the summer. It’s time to get this red (insert pony or other horse name / cliché) in the street, where he can (insert verb related to horses as “prance”) freely as the intended car gods.

When my head full of hair included this 1966 Ford Mustang in Charlottesville Virginia in 2012, the car actually ran – a fact that would be more obvious if my friend hadn’t taken this video at the exact moment a train was passing. . from:

Unfortunately, the damn car never worked properly. In the photo below, taken during my fourth year at the University of Virginia, I’m driving the thing to a car show I’ve organized on campus (or “ground” for you UVA people who will crap me in.) the comments). I can assure you that in the photo below, the engine does not work; whether or not the pedal pressure is depressed to keep the engine from dying. I think there was something about clogging up the idle circuit of the carburetor.

I managed to clean the car in the parking lot of the stadium, where it sat next to a Fiat 500 Abarth, and not far from a number of other incredible cars:

After high school, where I had a friend (Jeb) close enough to store the Mustang in my mom’s nearby garage, I dragged the Mustang to her parents’ garage near Richmond:

When I visited, I always tried to get a little income. I replaced the filter heater, for example, and made a bunch of coolers, because there was so much rust in the engine.

When my parents moved to Germany, I found a $ 75 / month garage in Richmond, and I kept the Mustang since I didn’t even have a garage (I was living in an apartment in downtown Detroit).

When I moved in Suburbs, I pulled the Mustang over the Appalachians with a Honda Ridgeline and I kept the old classic in my garage, where it acted as a pad to hold various parts of the car, including AMC 360 pistons. and connecting rod.

I hesitated to settle the horse because in 2012 when I bought the car from a lawyer who represented the estate of a dying professor later, I had a brother in mind. Mike, whom you might know from his famous CarsofHongKong Instagram page, has been obsessed with first-generation Mustangs since he was just a young kid, then when I saw the dirty car loaded with old tires sitting on a toy lot for several months. , he had to figure out who owned it.

Through pure luck, I asked a random pedestrian walking down the side street if he could figure out who owned the thing. “You don’t know the man, just call the number next to that limo,” he said as he stared at a sports limousine, before continuing to his destination. I did just that, and ended up facing the car for $ 4,500.

What’s wrong?

Last time I wrenched this Mustang, my skills aren’t 1 / 100th what they are today. I had never rebuilt engines or transmissions, I did not put fuel cells on, nor did I agree to the ignition timer. It is for these reasons that I have never been in a good condition in this beautiful old coupe, and not even my brother. And that is a damn shame.

Mike will fly to the United States in September as the coronavirus begins to upset the world since my younger brother got married in New York. (Yes, the young man of six is ​​getting married early, and it will be for a margin gain).

I don’t just want the Mustang ready for the moment when Mike arrives in the States, but I myself would like to drive the car this summer. It’s just an epic machine, and it makes no sense to sit sleeping in my garage. I’ve said this before, but this time I want to say.

Although it will one day be my brother’s car, I feel good about making some basic commitment to it. There will be a lot more to him when / if he always decides to return to the US, so he should have no problem building a link to this “Secretary’s car”. Until then, someone has to take advantage of that 289 cubic inch V8.

But there’s work to do, first. As far as I know, the carburetor needs a total rebuild. This Mustang is never properly run, and there is no good reason for it to continue, because I can rebuild a Motorcraft fuel in my sleep. I made the ignition point even off, and you better believe I’m excited to shed my fantastic timing light (with integrated tachometer!).

Another problem is that the brakes do not work at all. One of the lines has failed and, because this is an extremely safe car without two separate brake circuits, a single pin in a line makes all four brakes useless. Luckily, I have a great pre-formed brake line tool near me, and I’m basically a pro at putting lines, so there should be no problem. Check out the brake lines I put in my Grand Wagoneer just last week:

The three-speed automatic transmission engine also struggles to enter the park; I think there is a problem with the link. All of these things were once so heartbreaking for me, but given the absurd amount of screenwork I’ve done in the last five years, it makes me wonder how much this car needs to get back on the road. I have to wait to get there.

I have just prepared my 1987 Jeep Grand Wagoneer for sale. Now is the golden time to finish engine refresh on my 1979 Jeep Cherokee Golden Eagle, then in the summer, I focus on the Candy Apple Red 1966 Ford Mustang. It will be a lot of fun, especially since all the parts are incredibly economical, to the point where – I’m convinced – it’s actually more expensive to walk than to drive an old Ford Mustang.

This covid-19 thing makes me realize that as soon as the same orders of stay home are elevated and the cold Michigan weather returns, I need to maximize my time outside in the sun. What better way to do that than in an old Ford Mustang? They are never older or less bald, and we know all those triangular windows are best when you drag air through your hair.

