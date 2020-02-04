This 1966 Ford Mustang is called the ‘Z-Tang’ and it is stranger than it seems

At first glance, it looks like the most generic Ford Mustang ever: a 1966 Coupe, probably with the 289 V8 and C4 three-speed automatic. But actually this machine, for sale on Facebook Marketplace, is much, much stranger. That is because the ‘Z-Tang’, as the seller calls it, had exchanged his guts for that of a Datsun. And believe me, the swap is more extensive than you probably think.

I am convinced that this exchange must have happened in the 1980s, when the Datsun 280ZX was actually new and cool, because today the modified donor car of this modified Mustang just seems a bit random. That is not a lack of respect for the beautiful 280ZX, but I don’t really get it. (The photo below of the placement seems quite old, so I bet this modified coupe was indeed merged decades ago).

This is how the seller describes the black pony:

Unique adapted show car with a lot of potential for recovery. Rust on the body and inside at the back seat. With Nissan Datsun 280zx 1983; engine, brakes, suspensions, transmission, interior, A / C & electronic doors. Car is currently running and stopping but needs to be towed because the windscreens are not attached to the car.

The seller asks six mille for the “Z-Tang,” which really doesn’t seem that bad, depending on the degree of rust. From the outside it still looks like a Mustang, except now that it has slightly more modern powertrain and suspension technology, so that seems nice.

Still, the inline-six in the 280ZX only delivered 150 hp and was linked to a three-speed automatic transmission, so there really doesn’t seem to be a huge drive advantage over the stock. Even the interior, which – remarkably enough – has almost completely been exchanged from the 280ZX (whoever built this, has switched the dashboard!) In my opinion, it is not really a huge improvement on the pony sixties:

I think the main benefits are actually fuel injection and – assuming the builder has actually used the 280ZX suspension – an independent layout of the rear suspension.

I bet in the 1980s, this seemed like a major upgrade, but now, 40 years later, the leap between the 1960s and 1980s makes the technology pretty miniscule, and frankly, I’d probably be just as happy or happier with a standard Ford Mustang 289 V8.

Yet someone has swapped the entire interior! It is difficult for me to respect what must have been a severe, debilitating ordeal.

