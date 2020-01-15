This 1946 'One Owner' Farm Jeep has a fascinating and mysterious history

All images: Pat

I still have my first car. It’s a 1992 Jeep Cherokee XJ that I bought in college in 2010. It is a vehicle that I crashed, hydrolyzed and ruined with a lifting kit, and yet I can’t let go of. That is why I am so fascinated by this “One Owner” Willys CJ-2A from 1946. I understand why someone wants to own a car for so long, but how? That’s just one of the many questions I have about this mysterious machine.

Most people sell their first cars. Over time, even the most reliable machines turn into shit, and even if they don’t, life circumstances are often difficult to justify owning a vehicle. (I’m the caretaker myself, two decent XJs and a stainless ZJ. So there’s no reason to keep my 1992 junkie cherokee, but I just can’t let go – most people are not as weak as I am.) the possibility of the car breaking down and there is social and economic pressure to own something else. One gets the idea: Preservation of ownership of a vehicle becomes less likely as time approaches to infinity.

When I saw “1 owner new for 73 years” on this (now no longer published) advertisement from Willys CJ-2A Craigslist, I didn’t believe it. And to a certain extent, I am skeptical because the seller is not the original owner and cannot connect me to anyone related to this owner. That said, he gave me some documents and photos of the jeep from decades ago, and they’re amazing.

“The man who owned it was released from service in 1945,” says the salesman Pat. “And he used it on his farm (outside of Utica) for 72 years” after buying the fender in Syracuse in 46 would have. Apparently he died recently, and so did his wife, Pat told me.

It appears that the jeep is surrounded by drama as Pat said he could not connect me to the person he bought it from as this would violate the sales terms as “not everyone was happy (the Jeep) was passed on. ”

Pat says he was looking for a flat fender jeep after using an early CJ-2A as a plow for a few years before someone came over and made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. He regretted the sale and has since been looking for a nice old jeep to complement his large collection of ~ 40 cars – a collection that includes a 1956 Willys CJ-5.

He found two other flat fender jeeps that were similar to this, which is why he put this jeep up for sale. However, after speaking to members of the forum, he is convinced that this is something special and has decided to stick to it.

I don’t know much about this old CJ-2A, which is just a farm WWII modified MB that was marketed by Willys-Overland in the mid / late 1940s for its plow and butt pulling capabilities has been. When did the original owner die? Was it a while ago, but the jeep stayed in the family and was never re-registered because it was an agricultural vehicle? How long did a person really own this vehicle? Who knows, but I hope it was really over 70 years because that’s something romantic.

Regardless, the condition of this jeep is fascinating, and the proof of origin that Pat received with the machine, like the photos above from 1983 and 1952. Look at the cars in the background of each photo. amazing!

Here is an even older photo from 1950. Look at the winch Pat still has:

And here is one in which the jeep is dragging a trailer filled with children. Notice how the family seems to have installed wooden benches on the rear wheel arches of the Willys, with the rear passengers facing inside.

I’ve always found this to be much smarter packaging than Willys in the 1940s – a forward-facing bench seat between the wheel arches that could only accommodate two people and left the heads of the boxes as useless space (on World) World War II models, the wheel arches were small storage containers).

The two parallel bench arrangement used by Land Rover Series I / II / III and Defender and Toyota Land Cruiser can accommodate at least four people (a total of six or seven people, depending on whether there is a front bench) and maximizes the limited rear space. It’s good that this family has improved Willys’ design:

When you talk about kids and Willys Jeeps, look at this little guy who shows who knows what – maybe the parking brake on the dashboard? Man, the steering wheel looks huge compared to the size of this little person, who I assume has grown to be the tallest jeep collector (how could he not?).

All the documents that came with the jeep are just as cool as the family photos.

Look at this! “Oil & filter changed”, it says with the date January 8, 1967! You can see the other oil changes until 1976, when the jeep also apparently got a new head gasket.

What the jeep looks like today: it is actually quite nice. I contacted my friend Brandon (the hero who recently helped me limp an old manual Grand Cherokee across the country and a real flat fender jeep expert) to learn more, and he was impressed with the body:

It has definitely been painted over with a color that comes close to the original colors, but it seems to be a nice original with some rare factory equipment (monarch governor, rear PTO).

The body looks flawless. Floor trays even look original and solid

Brandon went on to talk about some of the jeep’s rare original content:

(The Willys has an) original voltage regulator and an apparently original rear light, which is very rare. Interestingly, only a rear PTO comes from the rear without a factory gearbox. In the event that you don’t want to progress anymore

You can see that some damage has occurred in the back of the tub, and you will also find that there is now a forward bench in the back.

Pat asked for $ 10,500 before pulling down the ad. That doesn’t seem like a bad price if this thing is as legitimate as it seems.

Even the frame and floors look good from below (note that the rectangle is welded to the frame; Brandon suspects this is a modification used to facilitate plow attachment).

Actually, I have to leave you all with more questions than answers, but in my head I’ll give this jeep the benefit of the doubt and say that a man bought this new one in 1946 and owned it for more than 70 years, during which time children and hay and other useful agricultural equipment. Because that’s exactly what civil jeeps were designed for. They were absolute beasts.