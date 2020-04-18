This $ 12 course can teach you how to become an Instagram influencer

The products featured here are selected by our StackCommerce partners. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo: Spencer Selover / Pexels

By StackCommerceMashable Shopping2020-04-18 09:00:00 UTC

TL; DR: Learn how to make the most of your beloved social media platform with this $ 12 Instagram Master Class, a 94% savings through April 18.

TikTok may be all the rage right now, but everyone knows that Instagram is where the money is. Sure, taking part in the Renegade challenge is fun, but it doesn’t automatically pad your check account, sorry. On the flip side, Instagram influencers can request triple digits in exchange for posting about a product. Seriously.

If you want to learn to pull big bucks by simply using the platform, Instagram Master Class will show you the ropes. Completed with 22 hours of premium content spread over 150 lectures, this course offers the most up-to-date information on how to build a massive Instagram following and revenue.

Whatever your experience, it will let you know almost everything you need to know about growing an account to attract 20k, 40k, even 100k followers. You will learn how to develop a content strategy that is relevant to large audiences, optimize hashtags, and use stories to boost engagement through your feed and expand your reach. You’ll get to explore the central growth strategies that can be effective in growing your account, such as shoutouts, automated systems, and top posted hashtags. Feeling lost? That’s exactly why you need this course. Instagram is an art and a science.

The master class even packs lessons on how to automate content creation and hire cheap content manufacturers who can help you with focused posts. Oh, and did we mention that Evan Kimbrell, founder and director of a full-service digital agency, taught this.

Usually retailing for $ 199.99, this Instagram Master Class retails for $ 11.99. That’s a small investment in your big-time future influencer.

. [tagToTranslate] instagram [t] influencer [t] online-learning [t] mashable-shopping [t] tech [t] consumer-tech