This $ 10,000 10,000 mAh battery includes USB-C power [Exclusive]

Xcentz 18 W USB-C PD battery with 10,000 mAh (sandstone gray and sandstone black) | $ 15 | Amazon | Use the promo code KINJA354

If you need a portable, future-proof battery, consider this Xcentz 18W USB-C PD device with 10,000 mAh. This time you can choose between the versions Sandstone Gray and Sandstone Black.

Sure, these are intended for smaller devices such as smartphones (charges an iPhone with the maximum possible speed), but should also work on iPads and the Nintendo Switch.

Better yet, you get a USB-C to USB-A cable in the box, which is helpful. Simply use code KINJA354 at checkout to see the $ 15 price.

84 purchased from readers

8 Purchase by readers