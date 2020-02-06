Third patient tests positive for coronavirus in the UK

A third person in the UK tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Department of Health there.

The person has no contracts in the UK or China, but another Asian country that the department would not specify.

UK chief physician Professor Chris Whitty said: “Another patient tested positive for coronavirus, increasing the total number of cases in the UK to three.

“The person did not acquire this in the UK.

“The patient will be transferred to a specialized NHS center and we will take robust infection control measures to prevent the virus from spreading further.”

Doctors in the UK are due to receive new guidance on Thursday to notify patients who have traveled to certain countries, not just China, and who feel uncomfortable isolating themselves.

So far, this advice was only relevant for patients from China.

The first two cases of UK coronavirus originating from Wuhan, central China, were confirmed on January 31.

Both people lived in a hotel in York, England when they fell ill, and one of them studied at the University of York – while the other is not related to them, but related to them.

Source: European Center for Disease Prevention and Control

You will be treated in a specialist clinic.

Another case in Germany was also confirmed on Thursday and the total number of the country increased to 13.

In all cases, including two children, it was about the auto parts maker Webasto, whose headquarters outside of Munich was visited by a Chinese trainer.

The latest case is the wife of an employee who was previously diagnosed.

The death toll in mainland China rose 73 people on Thursday to 563, mainly in Hubei province, with 28,018 confirmed infections within the world’s second largest economy.

There were 22 cases in Hong Kong, including one death, while 10 cases occurred in the Macau Autonomous Region of China.

Japan had the most cases outside of China at 45, while Singapore, Thailand and South Korea lagged behind with 28, 25 and 23 respectively.

Outside of mainland China, 26 cases have been reported in the EU and UK.

There are 12 cases in Germany, six in France, two in Italy, one in Belgium, one in Finland, one in Spain and one in Sweden.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which announced a global health emergency on January 30, said Thursday it was too early to say that the outbreak had peaked. However, Wednesday was the first day that the total number of cases in China has declined since the beginning of January.

Ireland has no confirmed cases, but two Irish passengers are under Quarantined thousands of people on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan about fears of coronavirus.

The Federal Foreign Office said it was informed of the case and was providing consular aid.

The diamond princess was quarantined in front of Yokohama.