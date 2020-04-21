Third Man Records Relaunches Live Home Performance Series

Last month, Third Man Records launched Third Man Public Access, broadcasting live performances by artists and groups at the label’s headquarters in Nashville.

The series was to be a balm against the increasingly serious coronavirus pandemic; as the live events were canceled left and right, Third Man jumped at the chance to continue presenting his artists and connecting them to fans.

Since March, however, our understanding of the COVID-19 crisis has changed. Due to the imperative need for social distancing, these live performances with a full group at the Third Man HQ are no longer possible. On Tuesday, Third Man announced that it had reorganized Third Man Public Access and relaunched a “home” edition, including live performances at home as well as other exclusive content, such as music videos, readings and more again.

“We are trying to capture the madness and creativity of this incredibly unique moment and present it through a first late night UHF psychedelic experience. Join us, while we laugh through tears in the rain … Fuck Trump” said Third Man co-founder Ben Swank.

In the last episode, Olivia Jean and J Mascis perform songs from their respective houses, and other artists including Kelley Stoltz, Redd Kross, Dale Crover and Luke Schneider present both studio and live recordings from their archives. Ben Myers, author of Third Man Books, reads his novel The Gallows Pole, and Shadow Show guides viewers through the typical demo recording process. New episodes will be available in the coming weeks on Third Man’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages.