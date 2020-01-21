Lucky Brand, the original denim brand from Los Angeles, celebrates its 30th anniversary and its lifelong connection with music with Less Noise, More Music, an exclusive concert on Thursday January 23 starting at 8 p.m. at 11 p.m.

The event takes place four days before the 2020 Grammy Awards and features a live performance from Third Eye Blind (known for its platinum rock hits “Semi-Charmed Life” and “How’s It Going to Be”) and special guests at Roxy, the historic nightclub in Lucky Brand’s hometown in Los Angeles.

Last fall, Third Eye Blind released their seventh studio album, Screamer, teaming up with friends like Alexis Krauss from Sleigh Bells (who sings on the title track) and Billy Corgan, who is described as the “consigliere musical “from the album.

“We’ve always been so islanders,” singer Stephan Jenkins told Rolling Stone in 2019 before embarking on their fall tour, “and on Screamer, we’ve adopted an open door policy – come in, be musical and follow the song where it takes us. “

“I consider it as this thing in which I participate with the public,” he added. “I think our audience is very young, and they take our music and they are now on their playlists. And they make it their present. And we really care about playing. It’s not the same thing every night. We are not a jam group, but we are checking the sound; soundchecks are a group practice, and we make things happen and change them, so it evolves. We are not a MacBook Pro group. “