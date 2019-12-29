Thinking about a decade: Supercrawl founder Tim Potocic – Hamilton

Loading...

At the end of a new decade, Global News reflects the past 10 years with some of the best-known personalities from Hamilton and the surrounding area.

Tim Potocic, who became Hamilton's 75th citizen of the year in 2013, is the founder of the hugely successful Supercrawl street festival. The four-year-old signature event, which features non-profit music and art, drew almost 250,000 people over four days in 2018.

Potocic has shared his thoughts on Hamilton over the past decade.

Global News: What did you do in 2010?

In 2010 we were just beginning to build Supercrawl and move our music company to offer more live events. In the past 10 years we have effectively switched and host hundreds of events a year in Hamilton. We also work with the CFL on Gray Cup and the Junos Awards on show production.

Global News: How have you judged the city's art scene overall since 2010?

The Hamilton art scene continues to expand. More and more artists are moving to Hamilton to develop their careers in an affordable way, and the word gets around that Hamilton is an open and inviting place for new artists to settle down.

Global News: In your opinion, what success stories has the city had in art and music over the past decade?

The art scene continues to grow, which in itself is a success. Other genre-specific artists and companies are moving to Hamilton in the areas of film, music and theater – all positive steps to increase the stability of the industry.

Global News: What have been Hamilton's challenges in the past 10 years?

Hamilton is always fighting the historical obstacles that result from being a dirty and unattractive place. With rising prices, artists are also being forced into different parts of the city. Constant change and movement can be difficult to overcome when trying to build a career or business.

Global News: What do you think has been the biggest story (good or bad) for the city in the past decade?

Lately there have been a variety of stories to choose from. In general, 2019 was one of the most difficult years in the recent past that our city council and its employees had to deal with. It appears that there is a lack of consensus among the city's leaders about how the city can be moved into the future. I would sincerely hope that in 2020 we will see a radical change in the thinking and collaboration between the city's leaders.

Global News: What improvements do you hope to see in Hamilton over the next decade?

Better transit. In particular transit within the city for commuters. It needs more reporting and has to move people faster.

We also need improved efficiency within the walls of the town hall in order to be able to make decisive decisions in almost everything. Business, economy etc.

Both ways require serious attention.

Global News: What does the city need to be a priority?

I actually see four equally important priorities that the city must address:

Transit. More buses, more SOBI bikes, better GO service and an LRT.

Subsidized housing through mix-use development.

Increasing density to drive more people into the city center.

Lure business to Hamilton.

Global News: What does the city need to be a priority?

Leading and creating a direction for the city of Hamilton that future leaders can adopt.

