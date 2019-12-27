Thinking about a decade: Simcoe County director George Cornell-Barrie

Loading...

For the holidays, Global News publishes questions and answers with local leaders in Barrie and Simcoe County to help residents get to know their officers better.

In this episode, George Cornell, the Simcoe County overseer, reflects on the past decade and how the region has changed.

Global News: What did you do in 2010 and how does it contribute to where you are today?

George Cornell: In 2010 I took a break from local politics. I have learned a lot as a city councilor in Tiny Township in the past tenure (2006-2010). I was fortunate to build relationships in the church and better understand the needs of our church. (I) was successful in 2014 when I became mayor. It has been a great experience to sit on the district council since 2014, and I really learned what impact government levels can have on residents' lives when we work together. In my professional career, I worked as a civil engineer in the gas and oil industry for 25 years.

GN: How did you hope things could develop in Simcoe County over the past decade (from 2010 to today)?

Cornell: I always knew the potential of our region and that's why our family moved to Simcoe County 13 years ago. Our proximity to the GTA and to strong communities has always positioned us well and created enormous growth potential.

GN: Have you been right or wrong about the development of your community over the past decade? If you were wrong, how then?

Cornell: We have grown enormously, our economy is diversified, we have (well) paid jobs and a high quality of life. That said, no one could have predicted the impact of GTA growth on our region and the growth it would bring to our communities. With Go Trains, which are now on the move in our southern communities, our tourism boom, the production growth (and) the further development of our hospitals and post-secondary education (we have) great potential.

GN: What is the biggest change that has happened to you as Simcoe County Warden in the past 10 years that has changed the game?

Cornell: It was an honor to be elected director at the end of 2018. The county has always invested in our economy, but over the past five to six years we have made significant investments and efforts to build relationships with our companies and help support their growth and needs in trying to invest and create new jobs to attract our region. We have also seen that the county and our council have worked together to meet social housing needs, and over the past five years the county and our partners have developed more than 1,500 new affordable housing units in our communities ,

GN: What was your biggest win as Simcoe County Warden?

Cornell: The greater involvement of the county in Lake Simcoe regional airport is a great victory for our residents, communities and our economy. Our plans to enlarge and expand the airport after the consultation and approval process will boost our economy and also (local) tourism enormously. During my tenure in the County Council, we also started our LINX transit service. Our first routes were extremely successful and expectations were exceeded. We look forward to expanding into new communities in 2020.

GN: What was your biggest disappointment or failure as an Overseer in Simcoe County? What did you learn from it

Cornell: We should always strive to build and maintain our relationships with our partners and other levels of government. When we work together, we can achieve great things and have a lasting impact on the lives of our residents.

GN: What do you think has been the biggest story in Simcoe County in the past decade?

Cornell: The growth of our communities' economy, infrastructure and services has been significant over the past decade. We have approximately 500,000 in Simcoe County. This number is expected to reach 800,000 by 2041. Our communities are working to plan this growth and develop responsible strategies that make our communities successful while protecting our environment and the character of our communities. During my time before taking office in the county, the county’s vision and investment in developing Georgian Village, a senior community in Penetanguishene, has brought awards from across Canada and helped our seniors find new homes.

GN: How has Simcoe County's makeup changed in the past decade? How does this drive your decisions?

Cornell: We have an aging population, we are home to more than 60,000 new arrivals and our communities are growing rapidly. Our decisions, whether you invest in streets, healthcare, social housing, post-secondary education or the construction of new medical stations, are always based on current and future needs.

GN: What is your greatest hope for Simcoe County for 2020-2030?

Cornell: After reviewing the regional government, I hope that we can be proud of our work (and continue to lead in determining efficiency improvements in service delivery and our governance models). We need to make sure that residents continue to get the best possible value for their tax dollars. There is only one taxpayer and all levels of government must continue to work towards a common goal – to improve the lives of our residents.

GN: What do you think will be the biggest challenge for Simcoe County in the next decade?

Cornell: The balance between growing (while maintaining) infrastructure and investing in services will always be a challenge for our communities. We have an aging population and housing and services must continue to be age-friendly. Our residents come from all walks of life and we must continue to work with the province and our partners to find creative solutions for building more affordable housing to ensure we keep up with demand.

GN: Innisfil recently approved the vision for orbit development around the Go station, which is quite futuristic. Can we expect other municipalities to adopt this type of development in the near / distant future?

Cornell: I cannot comment on municipal matters, but we have forward-looking councils and employees across Simcoe County. We all know that this is an important time to plan our communities as we prepare for growth and development.

This interview was edited for the sake of length and clarity.

