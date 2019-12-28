Thinking about a decade: Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward – Hamilton

Loading...

At the end of a new decade, Global News reflects the past 10 years with some of the best-known personalities from Hamilton and the surrounding area.

Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward has been involved in politics since 2006. She joined Burlington City Council in 2010 before being elected mayor in 2018.

Before that, Meed Ward worked for Faith Today magazine before starting her own communications business in 1999, including working as a columnist for the Toronto Sun.

Over the past decade, the mayor has struggled to modernize downtown Burlington, has seen success in building thoroughfares, and has recognized the city as one of the best places to live in Canada.

Global News: What did you do in 2010?

I campaigned to become a city councilor. So I switched from my previous life and decided that instead of telling other people what to do, I wanted to be part of the decision making and get in there and do it myself. I wanted to make better decisions than what I saw then. So I actually ran the third time when I ran for office in 2010, and the third time was the attraction for me.

Global News: What was the biggest problem you had to deal with for the future of the city when you became the mayor?

Fight for the vision of the community and control of the community over planning the future of our city. The work we are currently doing through preliminary regulatory control and the update of the official plan is the work that I have really focused on and have been working on since I started in 2010 and last year. & # 39; Now we can finally see the fruits of this work. And I am confident that by 2020 we will develop a better plan for the city center that reflects the vision of the municipality and the city council for the city center.

Global News: What has been the biggest change you have seen against Burlington in the past 10 years?

Well, there are a few things that have changed. We have about 11 percent new Canadians and immigrants to the country who have chosen to make Burlington their home, which is great. We are now a city that deals with translation and offers translation services in different languages.

And we're very interested in trees for Burlington. So we literally planted on the streets. The Council invested $ 100,000 and another $ 100,000 in this year's tree planting budget last year. Over time, people will literally see a city that looks greener.

Global News: What was your greatest victory as mayor between 2010 and today?

The transit investments we have made, including free transit investments, have increased dramatically. About 10 percent more transit this year due to service improvements, top-up money and low income exemptions, exemptions for students under 12, and exemptions for senior citizens outside of rush hour. In 2020 we will speak for students free of charge. It’s huge.

Also in January of this year, when Mike Taylor, a Burlington-based member of Walk Off The Earth, died, we had no way of recognizing his contribution to the arts and culture in our community. And I thought let's give him the key to the city. I found that we didn't have a key to the city program. So we created one. In collaboration with local artists, we created a stained glass key – a unique example of what you see in other cities, as the city's craft district has done it in the colors of the city blue, green, and yellow.

Global News: What was your biggest disappointment?

Urban plot between St. Paul and Marktstrasse, right on the water, a little east of the city center, was sold to the residents and sealed off. I think that was the worst decision ever made. Biggest disappointment. My goal for Burlington over the next hundred years is to do everything possible to build a continuous path along the coast from Hamilton to Toronto, Oshawa and beyond. The fact that this small strip we previously owned was sold to local residents will make it all the more difficult to recapture it.

Global News: What do you think is the greatest history in Burlington in the past decade?

I would say McLeans recognized this year as the number one city in the country. No restrictions, no middle class, no qualifiers. This is the first time it's about being the best city ever and starting a family. I think that is an enormous recognition of all our efforts.

Global News: What's the Biggest Challenge for Burlington in the Next Decade?

I think affordability will be our biggest challenge. The Federal Government has recognized that it has to implement a national housing strategy. Apart from the climate, it will be the biggest challenge of the next decade. We are doing really good things with the climate plan. But we have to focus on housing now.

